Hosting Nebraska, Nittany Lions understand areas for improvement
At Mackey Arena, No. 15 Purdue has won all 13 games it has played this season.
Eight of them coming against Big Ten opponents, the Boilermakers have averaged wins of +14.9 points per outing. Only Maryland’s 62-60 loss came even close, with fellow Big Ten frontrunner Michigan State posing the next closest threat in a 73-63 loss in January.
So for Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers, coming off a 76-64 loss at Mackey Saturday afternoon, that his Nittany Lions cut their deficit to just five points with four minutes left to play was significant. A competitive performance through and through, Penn State identified its positives to build on in addition to the shortcomings needing improvement before the Lions return to action Tuesday when they host Nebraska (7 p.m., FS1).
“I felt like our guys really competed. It was a challenging environment, for sure. The place was sold out, it was crazy. It's one of the best home court environments I think we see all year long, especially in my tenure here at Penn State, and our guys really stepped up,” said Chambers. “I thought we came out and played tough, hard, physical Penn State basketball. I thought turnovers ultimately really did us in. We had a tough first four minutes of the second half. that's where they took their lead, but I’m really encouraged by the freshmen. We had three freshmen in there when we brought that back to five with about four minutes to go. So a lot of encouraging signs.
“I thought we defended, I thought we rebounded. We turned them over 23 times, we got good shots, we just didn't make shots. Thirteen steals. I just feel like this group is getting better. They're putting us in situations where we can be successful. We just need to take care of the ball a little bit more, get to the free throw line a little bit more, and knock down some open shots with confidence.”
Connecting on just 38.3 percent of their shots from the floor (23 of 60) and 20.8 percent from deep (5 of 24), the Nittany Lions shot under even their conference averages (39.9 and 28.1 percent, respectively). And, unable to get to the free throw line until the final minutes of the first half, while taking only 17 shots from the charity stripe for the game, Chambers noted a divergence from the trends that had helped lead the Lions to wins at Northwestern and against No. 6 Michigan last week.
Now set to welcome Nebraska (15-11 overall, 5-10 Big Ten), the Nittany Lions will look to avenge a 70-64 loss in Lincoln on Jan. 10 by resuming its defensive-minded performance.
Sixth in the league in rebounding margin (+0.3 rebounds per game) and second in steals at 7.9 per game), Penn State will try to become the 10th consecutive home team to win in the series between the Nittany Lions and Cornhuskers.
Given Nebraska’s setbacks, specifically losing second-leading scorer Issac Copeland for the season at the end of January, and Penn State’s improvements through the past three weeks of the season, Chambers expressed confidence in the Lions’ potential.
“We're two different teams now. They don't have Copeland, so they're playing a little bit differently now. And we're different from the time that we were there,” said Chambers, recounting Glynn Watson’s dagger 3-pointer in the final minutes and Isaiah Roby’s career-high 22 point effort in Lincoln. “We gotta continue to defend and rebound and we gotta continue to work on our three-quarter court press, get stops, get easy baskets, let our defense dictate our offense. And we have to start to make some open shots.
“We're going to do a lot of shooting (Monday) in practice because I feel like we're getting open shots but they're just not falling. So we gotta work on that piece, and then we gotta continue to get to the free throw line.”
Penn State remains near the bottom of the Big Ten’s free throw shooting percentages, hitting just 65.3 percent from the line (173 of 265) while conference opponents have hit 74.9 percent (197 of 263) against the Nittany Lions.