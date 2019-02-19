At Mackey Arena, No. 15 Purdue has won all 13 games it has played this season.

Eight of them coming against Big Ten opponents, the Boilermakers have averaged wins of +14.9 points per outing. Only Maryland’s 62-60 loss came even close, with fellow Big Ten frontrunner Michigan State posing the next closest threat in a 73-63 loss in January.

So for Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers, coming off a 76-64 loss at Mackey Saturday afternoon, that his Nittany Lions cut their deficit to just five points with four minutes left to play was significant. A competitive performance through and through, Penn State identified its positives to build on in addition to the shortcomings needing improvement before the Lions return to action Tuesday when they host Nebraska (7 p.m., FS1).

“I felt like our guys really competed. It was a challenging environment, for sure. The place was sold out, it was crazy. It's one of the best home court environments I think we see all year long, especially in my tenure here at Penn State, and our guys really stepped up,” said Chambers. “I thought we came out and played tough, hard, physical Penn State basketball. I thought turnovers ultimately really did us in. We had a tough first four minutes of the second half. that's where they took their lead, but I’m really encouraged by the freshmen. We had three freshmen in there when we brought that back to five with about four minutes to go. So a lot of encouraging signs.

“I thought we defended, I thought we rebounded. We turned them over 23 times, we got good shots, we just didn't make shots. Thirteen steals. I just feel like this group is getting better. They're putting us in situations where we can be successful. We just need to take care of the ball a little bit more, get to the free throw line a little bit more, and knock down some open shots with confidence.”