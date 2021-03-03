Pounded by Purdue five days prior, Penn State interim head coach Jim Ferry was determined to get his Nittany Lions back on track Wednesday evening. Closing the home slate to the 2020-21 schedule by hosting Minnesota at the Bryce Jordan Center, Ferry’s aims were satisfied. And for the seniors playing their final home games as Nittany Lions, their contributions were a major component to that success. Led by 17 points from Myreon Jones and a trio of double-digit scoring performances from seniors Trent Buttrick, John Harrar, and Jamari Wheeler, the Nittany Lions notched a dominant, 84-65 win against the Gophers. “It was just great tonight the way our seniors played and how everybody played for the seniors,” Ferry said. “I thought we looked extremely unselfish; we had 19 assists. Guys were just really laying it out for each other. “We had a dud the other night against Purdue and we all challenged each other to make sure that's not how we're going out. Guys played hard for each other, and you could see the passion, you could see the love.”



That dynamic could not have been clearer than as demonstrated through the course of Buttrick’s performance. Finishing by tying his career-high in scoring with 13 points on 4 of 7 shooting from the floor, including a 3 of 6 clip from deep, Buttrick added seven rebounds and two blocks to his stuffed stat sheet in just 14 minutes of action. Prodded along by teammates and coaches every step of the way, most notably when sending home a posterized dunk, and-one, to give the Nittany Lions an 84-63 lead in the final minutes, Buttrick proved himself an invaluable contributor to the Nittany Lions’ win. “Trent just came out relaxed tonight. I thought he played well. He rebounded the ball, he played physical tonight, which he has the ability to do. He made some shots,” Ferry said. “And then obviously, to end the game with a dunk like that was tremendous.” Getting to that point hinged on two key stretches for the Nittany Lions along the way. First trading jabs with the Gophers in the game’s opening minutes, the Nittany Lions waffling between a lead of 8 and 1 point until late in the first half, a flurry of scoring helped create space for the hosts before heading into the locker room. Sparked by a Myreon Jones 3-pointer at the 3:05 mark, the Nittany Lions reeled off a 9-0 run in just 99 seconds, then built on it with another quick 7-0 run in the final 47 seconds of the half. With the spurt capped by a Myles Dread steal and buzzer-beating 3-pointer, the Nittany Lions returned to the hardwood in the second half owning a 46-28 lead and sporting the same energy. Treading water initially, an extended 18-6 stretch for the Gophers narrowed Penn State’s advantage to 74-63 with just 3:51 remaining. “We had a big lead. It's so hard to keep those guys down. Marcus (Carr) is one of the best guards in the country, so they made their run back at us and then we kind of pushed it back at them, started playing the way we want to play,” Ferry said.



Myron Jones finished with a team-high 17 points Wednesday night at the BJC against Minnesota. (Steve Manuel/BWI)