BlueWhiteIllustrated - Host of spring award-winners named for Lions as summer offseason begins

Asked to name some of the standouts of the spring at Friday evening’s Beaver Stadium scrimmage, Penn State head coach James Franklin cautioned against the nature of the question itself.
Put in a spot where plenty of names would be deserving of mention, he said, any omission could lead to hurt feelings or dissatisfaction.
Even so, Franklin didn’t hesitate when making a first selection.
“I think Tariq Castro-Fields had a really good spring," Franklin said, "but he's also at a point in his career where you expect that from him."
Monday afternoon, the program officially backed the selection in the form of naming the fifth-year senior cornerback the Jim O’Hora Defensive Player Award-winner for the spring, sharing the honor with senior defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher.
Additionally, Penn State also named third-year interior offensive lineman Blake Zalar its Red Worrell Offensive Player Award-winner for the spring, with juco transfer safety Ji'Ayir Brown selected as the Coaches' Special Teams Award-winner. Juniors Sean Clifford, Jonathan Sutherland, and Juice Scruggs were honored with the Frank Patrick Total Commitment Award, tight end Tyler Warren and running back Tank Smith shared the "Touchdown Kings" designation offensively, and January enrollee Kalen King finished with the most defensive takeaways.
Said by Penn State’s staff to have been dialed in throughout the program’s offseason strength and conditioning program, then into spring practices, Castro-Fields was cited a week ago by defensive coordinator Brent Pry for his commitment to improvement along with fellow veteran defensive back Jaquan Brisker.
“Him and Castro-Fields, they didn't come back to kind of sit on the sidelines and just wait for the fall,” Pry said. “They have worked their tails off and are holding people accountable. They came back not just for themselves, but for this team, and to win a championships. So I'm excited about both them guys.”
Mustipher, meanwhile, also earned Pry’s effusive praise for his performance through the spring.
Coming off a performance in which he finished with 35 tackles in nine games, collecting 1.5 TFL and a sack in the process, the McDonogh School product only furthered his dedication to the game in recent months, Pry said.
“P.J. Mustipher is one of the most driven guys on a football team right now. He's a tremendous worker. He has tons of experience and he's got strength and power. And he understands his position. He is mastering his craft. He's a tremendous leader for us. So I’m excited about him,” Pry said. “I think the weight has been good. Sometimes you worry, but he seems to carry it very well. He's not going to get knocked around in there, I promise you that, and he's got nice athleticism and I think there'll be an upgrade there.”
Potentially a surprise selection offensively, the preferred walk-on Zalar has been on Franklin’s radar for some time now.
Dating back to a radio appearance ahead of the 2020 season, the Nittany Lions’ head coach dutifully progressed through the names of Penn State’s usual suspects on the interior of the offensive line before pointing to Zalar’s contributions to the program after just one year on campus.
“Someone that probably you don't hear his name very often but we've been so impressed with this young man since the day he stepped on our campus is Zalar,” Franklin told host Steve Jones. “You know, we would have died to have him my first year. He's done extremely well. We're super proud of him.”
On special teams, the program pointed to Ji'Ayir "Tiig" Brown as its special teams standout for his performance this spring. Having spent his first season with the Nittany Lions as a backup at safety, the second go-round has been a productive one for the Lackawanna product.
"Tiig's had a really good spring," Franklin said two weeks into the program's practices. "He's just much more comfortable and much more confident, which we typically see in second-year players, whether you're a second-year high school or second-year junior college player.
"He's an awesome young man in general. He's very appreciative of the opportunity being here at Penn State. He's from Trenton originally and obviously Lackawanna really, really prepared him. He's kind of standing out right now."
King, meanwhile, drew serious attention even before his April 17 scrimmage performance when Franklin described him as "probably the most advanced freshman" that he's had in his tenure with the Nittany Lions.
"Kalen King is probably the most advanced freshman that we have had since we've been here in terms of his ability to practice, compete, both physically and mentally," Franklin said. "He's really doing well. You'd come to practice and you wouldn't think that."
