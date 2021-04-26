BlueWhiteIllustrated - Host of spring award-winners named for Lions as summer offseason begins

Asked to name some of the standouts of the spring at Friday evening’s Beaver Stadium scrimmage, Penn State head coach James Franklin cautioned against the nature of the question itself. Put in a spot where plenty of names would be deserving of mention, he said, any omission could lead to hurt feelings or dissatisfaction. Even so, Franklin didn’t hesitate when making a first selection. “I think Tariq Castro-Fields had a really good spring," Franklin said, "but he's also at a point in his career where you expect that from him." Monday afternoon, the program officially backed the selection in the form of naming the fifth-year senior cornerback the Jim O’Hora Defensive Player Award-winner for the spring, sharing the honor with senior defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher. Additionally, Penn State also named third-year interior offensive lineman Blake Zalar its Red Worrell Offensive Player Award-winner for the spring, with juco transfer safety Ji'Ayir Brown selected as the Coaches' Special Teams Award-winner. Juniors Sean Clifford, Jonathan Sutherland, and Juice Scruggs were honored with the Frank Patrick Total Commitment Award, tight end Tyler Warren and running back Tank Smith shared the "Touchdown Kings" designation offensively, and January enrollee Kalen King finished with the most defensive takeaways.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCS8J2QqfCdkKvwnZCi8J2Qp/CdkKAg8J2Qj/CdkKvwnZCa8J2Q nPCdkK3wnZCi8J2QnPCdkJ4g8J2QgPCdkLDwnZCa8J2Qq/CdkJ3wnZCsPGJy Pjxicj5KaW0gTyYjMzk7SG9yYSBEZWZlbnNpdmUgUGxheWVyIEF3YXJkczxi cj48YnI+Q29uZ3JhdHVsYXRpb25zLCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2F5ZWV3b250b24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGF5ZWV3 b250b248L2E+ICZhbXA7IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v S2luZ1BKNTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEtpbmdQSjU1PC9hPiEg 8J+RijxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9XZUFy ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dlQXJlPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOUdrWE1Xbk9hYyI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tLzlHa1hNV25PYWM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGVubiBTdGF0ZSBG b290YmFsbCAoQFBlbm5TdGF0ZUZiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Blbm5TdGF0ZUZiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xMzg2NzY2MDA4MjUw MjA4MjYzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI2LCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Said by Penn State’s staff to have been dialed in throughout the program’s offseason strength and conditioning program, then into spring practices, Castro-Fields was cited a week ago by defensive coordinator Brent Pry for his commitment to improvement along with fellow veteran defensive back Jaquan Brisker. “Him and Castro-Fields, they didn't come back to kind of sit on the sidelines and just wait for the fall,” Pry said. “They have worked their tails off and are holding people accountable. They came back not just for themselves, but for this team, and to win a championships. So I'm excited about both them guys.” Mustipher, meanwhile, also earned Pry’s effusive praise for his performance through the spring. Coming off a performance in which he finished with 35 tackles in nine games, collecting 1.5 TFL and a sack in the process, the McDonogh School product only furthered his dedication to the game in recent months, Pry said. “P.J. Mustipher is one of the most driven guys on a football team right now. He's a tremendous worker. He has tons of experience and he's got strength and power. And he understands his position. He is mastering his craft. He's a tremendous leader for us. So I’m excited about him,” Pry said. “I think the weight has been good. Sometimes you worry, but he seems to carry it very well. He's not going to get knocked around in there, I promise you that, and he's got nice athleticism and I think there'll be an upgrade there.”

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCS8J2QqfCdkKvwnZCi8J2Qp/CdkKAg8J2Qj/CdkKvwnZCa8J2Q nPCdkK3wnZCi8J2QnPCdkJ4g8J2QgPCdkLDwnZCa8J2Qq/CdkJ3wnZCsPGJy Pjxicj5SZWQgV29ycmVsbCBPZmZlbnNpdmUgUGxheWVyIEF3YXJkPGJyPjxi cj5Db25ncmF0dWxhdGlvbnMsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQk1aYWxhMDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJNWmFsYTAxPC9h PiEg8J+RjzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9X ZUFyZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dlQXJl PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbjhnVXU1cXp1ayI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL244Z1V1NXF6dWs8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGVubiBTdGF0 ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQFBlbm5TdGF0ZUZiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Blbm5TdGF0ZUZiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xMzg2NzY3MTEx OTYwMzc1MzAwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI2LCAyMDIx PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Potentially a surprise selection offensively, the preferred walk-on Zalar has been on Franklin’s radar for some time now. Dating back to a radio appearance ahead of the 2020 season, the Nittany Lions’ head coach dutifully progressed through the names of Penn State’s usual suspects on the interior of the offensive line before pointing to Zalar’s contributions to the program after just one year on campus. “Someone that probably you don't hear his name very often but we've been so impressed with this young man since the day he stepped on our campus is Zalar,” Franklin told host Steve Jones. “You know, we would have died to have him my first year. He's done extremely well. We're super proud of him.”

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCS8J2QqfCdkKvwnZCi8J2Qp/CdkKAg8J2Qj/CdkKvwnZCa8J2Q nPCdkK3wnZCi8J2QnPCdkJ4g8J2QgPCdkLDwnZCa8J2Qq/CdkJ3wnZCsPGJy Pjxicj5Db2FjaGVzIFNwZWNpYWwgVGVhbSBBd2FyZDxicj48YnI+Q29uZ3Jh dHVsYXRpb25zLCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL19UaWln Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AX1RpaWcyPC9hPiEg8J+UpTxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9XZUFyZT9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dlQXJlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vV2dCU1FWeWZpZyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dn QlNRVnlmaWc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGVubiBTdGF0ZSBGb290YmFsbCAo QFBlbm5TdGF0ZUZiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1Blbm5TdGF0ZUZiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xMzg2NzY4MzIyMTMwMjMxMjk2P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI2LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

On special teams, the program pointed to Ji'Ayir "Tiig" Brown as its special teams standout for his performance this spring. Having spent his first season with the Nittany Lions as a backup at safety, the second go-round has been a productive one for the Lackawanna product. "Tiig's had a really good spring," Franklin said two weeks into the program's practices. "He's just much more comfortable and much more confident, which we typically see in second-year players, whether you're a second-year high school or second-year junior college player. "He's an awesome young man in general. He's very appreciative of the opportunity being here at Penn State. He's from Trenton originally and obviously Lackawanna really, really prepared him. He's kind of standing out right now."

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCS8J2QqfCdkKvwnZCi8J2Qp/CdkKAg8J2Qj/CdkKvwnZCa8J2Q nPCdkK3wnZCi8J2QnPCdkJ4g8J2QgPCdkLDwnZCa8J2Qq/CdkJ3wnZCsPGJy Pjxicj5GcmFuayBQYXRyaWNrIE1lbW9yaWFsIFRvdGFsIENvbW1pdG1lbnQg QXdhcmQ8YnI+PGJyPkNvbmdyYXR1bGF0aW9ucywgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qYXlfc3V0aD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A SmF5X1N1dGg8L2E+LCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Nl YW5jbGlmZjE0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTZWFuQ2xpZmYxNDwv YT4gJmFtcDsgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KdWljZVNj cnVnZ3M/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEp1aWNlU2NydWdnczwvYT4h IPCfkq88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV2VB cmU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXZUFyZTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL280eGpIQXVIaTgiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9vNHhqSEF1SGk4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBlbm4gU3RhdGUg Rm9vdGJhbGwgKEBQZW5uU3RhdGVGYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZW5uU3RhdGVGYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTM4Njc2OTY5MDky MDM3ODM3Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyNiwgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCS8J2QqfCdkKvwnZCi8J2Qp/CdkKAg8J2Qj/CdkKvwnZCa8J2Q nPCdkK3wnZCi8J2QnPCdkJ4g8J2QgPCdkLDwnZCa8J2Qq/CdkJ3wnZCsPGJy Pjxicj5UIE8gVSBDIEggRCBPIFcgTiAgICBLIEkgTiBHIFM8YnI+PGJyPvCf kZEgVHlsZXIgV2FycmVuIPCfkZE8YnI+8J+RkSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RhbmtDaW5jbz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A VGFua0NpbmNvPC9hPiDwn5GRPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL1dlQXJlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jV2VBcmU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9CYm5OTW5H MzFZIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmJuTk1uRzMxWTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBQZW5uIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAUGVublN0YXRlRmJhbGwpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGVublN0YXRlRmJhbGwvc3RhdHVz LzEzODY3NzA4Njc2NzQzMDg2MTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXBy aWwgMjYsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCS8J2QqfCdkKvwnZCi8J2Qp/CdkKAg8J2Qj/CdkKvwnZCa8J2Q nPCdkK3wnZCi8J2QnPCdkJ4g8J2QgPCdkLDwnZCa8J2Qq/CdkJ3wnZCsPGJy Pjxicj4gVCBBIEsgRSBBIFcgQSBZICAgIEsgSSBOIEc8YnI+PGJyPvCfkZEg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LYWxlbktpbmcyMV9fP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBLYWxlbktpbmcyMV9fPC9hPiDwn5GRPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dlQXJlP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV2VBcmU8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9BZktDSW5ZNGdJIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v QWZLQ0luWTRnSTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQZW5uIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxs IChAUGVublN0YXRlRmJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vUGVublN0YXRlRmJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzEzODY3NzIxNTIwNDE1NDU3Mzc/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjYsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==