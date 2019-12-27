Penn State needed to make a statement when it faced Texas in the 1972 Cotton Bowl. Penn State historian Lou Prato looks back on one of the biggest games in program history.



The following story is adapted from two books written by the author, “The Penn State Football Encyclopedia” and “Game Changers: The Greatest Plays in Penn State Football History.”

If there is one game in the Joe Paterno era that any of his 46 teams had to win, it was the 1972 Cotton Bowl against Texas. This was the game that finally gave Paterno's Nittany Lions the respect and prestige they had sought since the 1969 Orange Bowl victory over Kansas. The 409 victories, five undefeated seasons and two national championships that Paterno amassed during his tenure were largely the fruition of what happened in Dallas on Jan. 1, 1972. After three decades, one can point to other "must win" games that were crucial to Penn State's rise to the pinnacle of college football. But if the Lions had lost this one, it would have set the program back for years and, perhaps, caused Paterno to accept a lucrative early offer from professional football and leave Penn State. Yet, the consequential game and its definitive result might never have occurred if not for another unusual series of events that involved Texas Christian, Notre Dame and a demoralizing season-ending loss at Tennessee. Paterno knew he had a good team in 1971 after what had been the best spring practice since he became head coach. Although he wouldn't admit it, he also had a favorable schedule that included only two teams in the preseason Top 20 – Syracuse and Tennessee – and several mediocre Eastern rivals. For the first time since 1962, the Lions would be playing the three military academies, and one of those games against the Air Force at Beaver Stadium would help define the regular season. Most sportswriters also tabbed the Lions as a Top 20 team, with The Associated Press ranking them No. 12, Syracuse No. 13 and Tennessee No. 8. Texas was No. 3 behind Notre Dame and defending national champ Nebraska.

PSU defensive end Jim Laslavic pulls down Texas quarterback Eddie Phillips. (Pattee & Paterno Library Archives)

The offense was built around three seniors: quarterback John Hufnagel and running backs Lydell Mitchell and Franco Harris, whom Paterno called “the two best backs I’ve had at Penn State.” His prime defensive concern was the secondary, so he switched highly touted sophomore running back John Cappelletti into a starting position at defensive halfback and also made him the prime returner for punts and kickoffs. Paterno also recruited his first kicking specialist and his first junior college player, Al Vitiello, who had set junior college place-kicking records at Nassau (N.Y.) Community College. The Nittany Lions opened the season in near-80-degree heat at Annapolis, clobbering Navy, 56-3, with Mitchell scoring five touchdowns and Vitiello kicking eight extra points. Seven days later in the rain at Iowa, Penn State crushed the Hawkeyes, 44-14, as Mitchell ran for a near-record 211 yards and one touchdown and Harris rushed for 145 yards and four scores, moving the Lions to No. 9 in the AP rankings. They slipped to No. 10 after almost losing the home opener to heavy underdog Air Force. Vitiello’s 22-yard field goal with 4 minutes, 7 seconds remaining and late interceptions by Cappelletti and Gregg Ducatte allowed them to escape with a 16-14 victory. Perennial Eastern rivals Army and Syracuse provided the fodder for Penn State to quickly rebound, as the Lions defeated the Cadets, 42-0, at Beaver Stadium and shut out the Orange, 31-0, at Archbold Stadium. They were now up to No. 7 in the polls. What happened the next week against unranked Texas Christian before a homecoming crowd in University Park would presage the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on New Year’s Day, but nobody realized it at the time. For the first time, a Paterno-coached team would be up against the multifaceted wishbone offense that had helped make Texas the national champion in 1969. TCU’s new coach, Jim Pittman, had switched to the run-oriented wishbone and brought a 2-1-1 record into Beaver Stadium. As a near-record crowd of 51,893 watched, along with scouts from the Orange, Cotton and Sugar bowls, Penn State shocked TCU, 66-14. The Lions’ defense limited the wishbone to 129 yards, and the offense piled up a school-record 633 total yards, including 485 yards on the ground. Mitchell finished with 177 yards and four touchdowns (tying Charlie Pittman’s seasonal record of 14), while Harris had 104 yards and one TD. Vitiello set a school record with nine extra points, as Penn State scored its most points since a 75-0 win over Fordham in 1947. West Virginia had lost 12 consecutive games to Penn State, but coach Bobby Bowden convinced Mountaineers fans that this was the year. His team had won six of its first seven games, and he had the wild WVU homecoming crowd psyched up for the Nittany Lions. West Virginia’s defense kept it close until late in the third quarter. A controversial fumble recovery by Penn State of its own muffed punt return with the score tied, 7-7, led to two touchdowns as the period was winding down, and the Lions went on to post a 35-7 victory that Paterno admitted was “deceiving.” Mitchell ran for 209 yards and five touchdowns on 24 carries, and the Lions hammered Maryland, 63-27, at Beaver Stadium the following Saturday. Mitchell set three more school records, surpassing Lenny Moore’s career and single-season rushing yardage marks and snapping Pete Mauthe’s single-season scoring record of 119 points set in 1912. A week later, Mitchell scored four touchdowns to break the national college record set by Arizona’s Art Luppino in 1954. However, again, the Lions needed 28 points in the fourth quarter to beat feisty North Carolina State, 35-3, with four bowl scouts looking on in Beaver Stadium. The Lions dropped from No. 5 to No. 6 in the rankings with two road games left, Pitt and Tennessee. Game day against Pitt was Saturday, Nov. 20. That was also bowl selection day, and for the first time invitations would be allowed at 6 p.m. rather than the following Monday. No. 1 Nebraska and No. 2 Oklahoma were headed for a Thanksgiving Day showdown, and media speculation early in the week had the winner playing No. 4 Alabama in the Orange Bowl and the loser going to the Sugar Bowl against No. 5 Auburn. The Cotton Bowl wanted to match Penn State or No. 8 Georgia against the Southwest Conference winner, either No. 12 Texas or No. 17 Arkansas, although both had already lost two games. The Gator Bowl tried to come up with a dream game between Penn State and No. 7 Notre Dame that would put the bowl on the same level in prestige and payoffs as its New Year’s Day counterparts. But before Saturday, Fighting Irish coach Ara Parseghian said that once-beaten Notre Dame would not play in any bowl. The Lions took care of business at Pitt Stadium, scoring 35 points in the first half en route to a 55-18 victory that dropped the Panthers to 2-8. In the locker room, Cotton Bowl officials Wilbur Evans and Field Scovell issued their formal invitation. The players voted and university administrators accepted. “We haven’t even put Tennessee into the contingency,” said Bob Scannell, dean of Penn State’s Physical Education School, which ran the athletic department. “I’m sure Joe will take care of that.” Joe didn’t, or, rather, his team didn’t. Even before the nationally televised game between No. 5 PSU and twice-beaten, 12th-ranked Tennessee, many sportswriters were again questioning the caliber of the Nittany Lion team and mocking what they labeled its soft schedule. On the morning of the game, the Chattanooga Times headline declared, "Penn State: Powerhouse or Imposter – We Find Out This Afternoon." Tennessee would be the Lions' true test, everyone said. It was a test, all right, and the Lions flunked. Hufnagel and the special teams units had a horrible day, and the Lions lost, 31-11. "We played lousy," Paterno said. "This isn't the end of the world." It almost was. The Lions plunged to No. 10, and the naysayers crowed for weeks, predicting another embarrassment against Texas in the Cotton Bowl. Bill Conlin of the Philadelphia Daily News called Penn State the "Paper Lions."

Dave Joyner (left) and Lydell Mitchell both played key roles in the Lions' victory over the Longhorns. (Pattee & Paterno Library Archives)