Hoops: Where do Penn State targets stand in the updated Rivals150?

Rivals updated its rankings for the Class of 2022 earlier this week, and several Penn State targets made the list. Let's break down the new rankings, below:

It's safe to say the Bellfonte native's stock is soaring as we enter the summer. Lively has moved up 31 spots to No. 14, achieving five-star status. He has some of the country's most storied programs on his offers list.

Chance Westry moved just outside the five-star threshold in this update, up eight places to No. 24.

Jalen Washington earned a Penn State offer in late April, and Ohio State, UNC, UConn and Marquette all followed. He slipped slightly in this update, falling two spots to No.26.

Dillon Mitchell also got a major update in the new rankings, rising 79 spots to No. 31. Aki Collins, who has a connection to Mitchell's AAU program, Each 1 Teach 1, offered Mitchell shortly after he arrived at Penn State.

Seth Trimble only picked up his Penn State offer recently, and a Michigan offer followed on the same day — one he was reportedly waiting for. Trimble rose 75 spots to No. 34 on this edition of the rankings.

JJ Starling is among the top targets for Penn State at the point guard position and is yet another Nittany Lion target who has seen his stock rise plenty in this rankings update, moving up 58 spots to No. 46.

Dug McDaniel slipped eight places to No. 75 in this update. He's reportedly set to take an unofficial visit to Penn State later this summer.

Quadir Copeland, at IMG Academy by way of Gettysburg, is a new presence in the Rivals 150 and another point guard on Penn State's board. He comes in at No. 85.

Ohio point guard Paul McMillan saw his ranking drop slightly, as now sits at No. 87 nationally.

Chisom Okpara is among Penn State's top targets on the wing. He's another big riser in this update, moving up 15 spots to No. 99.

Another priority Penn State target on the wing is Cam Whitmore. He's set to take an official later this month, and slid three spots to No. 101 in this update.

Judah Mintz, who will transfer to Oak Hill Academy this fall, has a Penn State official visit set for next week. He slid 28 spots to No. 103 in this update.

Bergen Catholic's Will Richardson is another name on Penn State's board at point guard. His stock grew a bit in this update, moving up 10 spots.

Former Purdue commit Jameel Brown is among Penn State's top overall targets, and said last week that he's working to set a Penn State visit for the summer. He stays level at No. 112 in this update.

Javaughn Hannah earned a Penn State offer in May. He slid pretty heavily, falling 23 spots outside the top-100 to No. 120.

Otega Oweh was a big riser in this update as well, moving up 16 spots to No. 128. The brother of former PSU defensive end Odafe Oweh, Otega took an unofficial visit to PSU earlier this week that has the staff optimistic.

Alex Karaban was recruited by Micah Shrewsberry at Purdue and is also on Penn State's radar. He's planning a handful of unofficial visits this summer, and Penn State is not on the list as of right now. He slid four spots to No. 141.