Trent Buttrick had played his part in completing Penn State's hard work. Thanks in no small part to his surprise injection of 10 points, Buttrick and the Nittany Lions had Minnesota well-beaten as Buttrick and Penn State's senior class played out their final sequence at the Bryce Jordan Center. There was time for Buttrick to have a little fun. It came in the form of a ferocious fast-break dunk that the senior had held in his back pocket until the closing act of his Penn State career. He took a cross-court pass from fellow senior Jamari Wheeler in stride, rose up and posterized 6-foot-10 Gophers center Sam Freeman, who was whistled for a foul. "It should be the No. 1 play on the top-10 on ESPN," Wheeler said postgame, trying to hold back his laughter. "That's how much I love it." "It just felt good to try to go out with a bang — literally," Buttrick said. "I was just trying to put an exclamation point on the win, last game in the Bryce Jordan Center. It feels good, man."



Buttrick's dunk certainly succeeded in punctuating Penn State's 84-65 win. But it was also an exclamation point on a special night for him. In just 14 total minutes, he finished with 13 points — tying a career high set in a loss to Alabama in 2019. He also contributed to a totally dominant Penn State performance on the glass, grabbing seven rebounds which also tied a career high. "I was playing in the flow of the offense, and I felt real confident tonight," Buttrick said. "I felt like my teammates had my back as well, so I think that was just it, trying to play within the flow of the game and try to help our team win." Buttrick's contributions were part of a big night overall for Penn State's seniors, all five of whom started the game.