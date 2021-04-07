Penn State forward Trent Buttrick will play his fifth season of college basketball at the University of Massachusetts, he announced Wednesday.

Buttrick was one of seven Penn State basketball players in the transfer portal at the end of the season, and is the third to announce that he will not return, joining Myreon Jones and Jamari Wheeler.

John Harrar, Seth Lundy and Patrick Kelly have each yet to announce their intentions, while Izaiah Brockington has announced his intention to return.

Buttrick turned into a regular contributor off the bench for the first time in his career doing his fourth season with the Nittany Lions in 2020-21.

He averaged 3 points and 3 rebounds per game in 13.3 minutes of action.

"I want to thank Coach [Patrick] Chambers and his staff for giving me a chance and believing in me," Buttrick wrote on Twitter. "I have grown so much as a player and a man. This place taught me so much about perseverance and how important staying the course was. This ride has had so many ups and downs, but I wouldn't have wanted to do it anywhere else."