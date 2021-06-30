Penn State welcomed Rivals150 forward Alex Karaban to Happy Valley for an official visit earlier this week.

Karaban, a 6-foot-8 forward, played his high school basketball at New Hampton Prep in New Hampshire last season, but is set to move to IMG Academy for his senior season. He plays his AAU ball with Expressions Basketball.

He said his decision to take an official to Penn State came down to his relationship with Micah Shrewsberry, who had been recruiting Karaban while he was an assistant at Purdue.

RELATED: Penn State's Big Ten/ACC Challenge opponent announced