When Lamar Stevens leaves the floor at any time for Penn State, there are consequences.

Players are thrust into roles they don’t typically fill. Opponents can readjust their defensive priorities. Penn State’s biggest leader is suddenly off to the side.

It can make everything sputter. At times, the Nittany Lions are left unable to adjust to their most important player’s absence.

Sometimes, though, Penn State’s offensive gears just keep churning. Such was the case Saturday afternoon, when Stevens played just 22 minutes due to foul trouble, but the Nittany Lions cruised to a 90-76 win over No. 21 Ohio State anyway.

“We’re all-stars in our roles,” Penn State coach Pat Chambers said. “That’s what you’ve got to be. Lamar’s been getting in foul trouble in the Big Ten, so he’s got to be a little more intelligent.”

In seven conference games, Stevens has played under 29 minutes per game on average, finding himself in some kind of foul trouble in all but two of Penn State’s Big Ten tilts.

Collectively, on Saturday, the Nittany Lions picked up their senior leader.

Myles Dread broke a lengthy shooting slump to contribute 10 points. Seth Lundy hit three 3-pointers to add 12 points, and Myreon Jones completely took over the game for a stretch in the second half with Stevens on the bench, finishing with 20 points on 50 percent shooting.

Not wanting to leave any contribution unvalidated, Chambers was sure to highlight Trent Buttrick’s performance, too. The reserve big man who rarely sees meaningful action was forced onto the court late in the first half, and came away with a big block at the rim.

Without Stevens on the floor, Penn State outscored the Buckeyes by four points, providing a sufficient foundation for the rampage Stevens conducted when he was playing.

The senior scored 24 points — more than a point per minute. He connected on a pair of 3-pointers, and threw down a thunderous dunk in traffic late in the second half that served as the exclamation point.

And when he wasn’t filling up the basket, he sat on the sidelines, doing what he could.

“It’s just being a good teammate, honestly,” Stevens said. “Just becoming a cheerleader because I can’t play, so I just want to cheer my guys on and let them know I’m supporting them, try to be a coach, cheerleader — whatever’s needed. Just be the guy that’s there to support them and do whatever it takes to get the win.”

Whatever value Stevens can provide from afar, Chambers and company would certainly prefer to see their star player on the court.

That he’s frequently been forced out of action leads Chambers to believe that the Nittany Lions still haven’t shown everything they’re capable of, the coach said postgame.

Especially since the results of Stevens’ absences hasn’t always been as rosy as Saturday’s blowout win.

Like the outcomes, Stevens’ mental management of the foul trouble has varied, Chambers said.

“It’s been different,” Chambers said, chuckling. “It’s game-to-game. I think there’s been games where he handles it well. Then there’s games that he doesn’t believe the fouls that he’s received...so that drives him a little batty. But he kept it together, because he hit some big baskets for us.”



