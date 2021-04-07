Hoops: Shrewsberry adds Aki Collins to coaching staff
Micah Shrewsberry's second hire to his new coaching staff for the Penn State men's basketball program is on board.
Announced via press release Wednesday afternoon, the Nittany Lions second assistant will be David "Aki" Collins. A veteran coach, scout and, most recently, the director of operations at New Mexico, Collins boasts more than 20 years of experience in and around the game.
"I am truly honored and blessed to receive this opportunity from Coach Shrewsberry," said Collins via release. "We have coached each other's teams from our living rooms and offices. Some of our major career decisions have been hashed out over the phone, at dinner or via text. His character, family values and basketball knowledge made this an easy decision for me and my family. I am happy for him and honored that he placed his trust in me. I look forward to getting to Happy Valley and getting to work."
Collins joins Shrewsberry and associate head coach Adam Fisher on the Nittany Lions' new staff, leaving one final bench vacancy for the staff.
Spending his previous five years before New Mexico with the Oklahoma City Thunder as an amateur evaluation scout, Collins' resume also boasts coaching stops at Memphis (2012-15) and Marquette (2008-12), as well as stints with Fairfield, Marshall (where his career overlapped with Shrewsberry's tenure as Director of Ops from 2003-05) , Howard and Colorado dating back to 1997 after his graduation from Clark Atlanta University.
"From the time we first worked together at Marshall, Aki is someone who I have watched, studied and learned from," said Shrewsberry. "I continued to follow his career and his successful stops at all levels of basketball and those experiences will be very valuable to our program. He fits the culture and values we are working to establish here at Penn State. Aki is a tireless recruiter with connections all over the country, which we'll utilize to bring in talented student-athletes. I'm excited to add Aki and his family to our Penn State Basketball family!"
