Micah Shrewsberry's second hire to his new coaching staff for the Penn State men's basketball program is on board.

Announced via press release Wednesday afternoon, the Nittany Lions second assistant will be David "Aki" Collins. A veteran coach, scout and, most recently, the director of operations at New Mexico, Collins boasts more than 20 years of experience in and around the game.

"I am truly honored and blessed to receive this opportunity from Coach Shrewsberry," said Collins via release. "We have coached each other's teams from our living rooms and offices. Some of our major career decisions have been hashed out over the phone, at dinner or via text. His character, family values and basketball knowledge made this an easy decision for me and my family. I am happy for him and honored that he placed his trust in me. I look forward to getting to Happy Valley and getting to work."