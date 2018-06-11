Hoops set to participate in Cancun Challenge
The Penn State men's basketball nonconference schedule continues to shape up for the 2018-19 slate.
Last year's NIT championship run for the Nittany Lions began in the Bahamas.
Looking to improve upon the showing this season, they're returning to warmer weather to begin the 2018-19 campaign, the program announced Monday afternoon. Set to participate in the Cancun Challenge, the Nittany Lions will open the season with a two-game set at the Bryce Jordan Center followed by two more games in Cancun, Mexico.
“Last year our team traveled to the Bahamas for our foreign tour trip, and this year, we have the opportunity to be a part of the Cancun Challenge,” said Patrick Chambers via press release. “Having two games in the Bryce Jordan Center is a great way to open our 2018-19 season, and then going to the resort to play in this location will give our guys another extraordinary experience.”
Beginning in Happy Valley, the Nittany Lions will host North Florida at the BJC on Friday, Nov. 9, then will follow the opener with a matchup against Jacksonville State again at the BJC on Nov. 12.
Thanksgiving week, then, the Nittany Lions will travel south for a tilt with Wright State on Nov. 20. The winner will face the winner of Bradley and SMU the next night, with the losing teams facing each other in a consolation round.
Both games in Cancun will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
In addition to the four announced games in the Cancun Challenge, the Nittany Lions have also announced games at DePaul (Nov. 15), against Virginia Tech (Nov. 27) and against N.C. State (Dec. 15).