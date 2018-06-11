Last year's NIT championship run for the Nittany Lions began in the Bahamas.

Looking to improve upon the showing this season, they're returning to warmer weather to begin the 2018-19 campaign, the program announced Monday afternoon. Set to participate in the Cancun Challenge, the Nittany Lions will open the season with a two-game set at the Bryce Jordan Center followed by two more games in Cancun, Mexico.

“Last year our team traveled to the Bahamas for our foreign tour trip, and this year, we have the opportunity to be a part of the Cancun Challenge,” said Patrick Chambers via press release. “Having two games in the Bryce Jordan Center is a great way to open our 2018-19 season, and then going to the resort to play in this location will give our guys another extraordinary experience.”