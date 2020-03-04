“Those first four minutes were massive,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. “They got some rebounds, they made a three, we had some turnovers and some long missed shots, some really quick shots, too. So I think that really swayed the momentum their way.”

Ultimately, the Spartans outscored Penn State, 48-25, in the second half on Tuesday night. A 15-point lead that the Nittany Lions took into halftime was blown to dust by a 68 percent shooting effort from Michigan State in the half. The Nittany Lions made just 26 percent of their own field goals in the half, and went 0-for-13 from three.

Every time the whistle blew, the strength of Michigan State’s second-half blitz became more jarring. The Spartans scored 12 points before Penn State made a second-half basket. By the 15-minute mark, the run was 18-3. When the Nittany Lions finally dug their feet in and responded, it was 26-5.

Such disastrous second halves are becoming something of a trend for the Nittany Lions.

Since the end of an eight-game winning streak, Penn State has lost four of its last five games, and has been outscored in the second half in four of those games. The only exception came in a loss at Indiana, when a first-half no-show proved too much to overcome.

The most dramatic examples of second half issues have come most recently.

Penn State was outscored by 23 points in the final 20 minutes Tuesday. Against Iowa last Saturday, the Nittany Lions entered the locker room at halftime down just 35-34, before allowing an 18-6 run to start the second half in a game they lost 77-68.

Before that, Penn State needed a Myles Dread 3-pointer with under 30 seconds left to offset what had been a 40-20 Rutgers second-half run and hang on to win.

Chambers attributed most of Penn State’s second half slide Tuesday to issues on the defensive end of the floor. The 48 points Penn State allowed were tied for its fourth-worst defensive half of the season.

“Sometimes you can miss shots and your effort on the defensive end isn’t the best,” Chambers said. “So we’ve got to grow and learn and continue to get better.”

“I go back to our formula of defending and rebounding, and I think maybe we got away from that in the second half a little bit,” forward John Harrar added. “What it comes down to is just getting better. We’ve got to figure out a way to get better.”

With Lamar Sevens struggling, Penn State couldn’t go to him for an easy bucket to halt Michigan State’s momentum in the second half.

Shooting just 3-of-19 from the field, Stevens produced his most inefficient showing since his sophomore season, when he made just one of the nine shots he took in a game against Minnesota.

Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman was glued to him for most of the night, but Stevens also left some shots short and uncharacteristically missed five free throws. Still, Chambers wouldn’t attribute his star’s struggles to fatigue.

“You’re going to have to ask Lamar, because I don’t want to give anybody an excuse or an explanation, because I look at Tillman and Tillman played 38 minutes,” Chambers said. “He’s our best player, he’s got to play, got to battle through mentally and physically. There’s a lot of pressure on his shoulders — this entire program. HIs face is everywhere. He’s still got to battle through.”



