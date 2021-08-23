Hoops: Rivals150 prospect, key Penn State target set to announce Monday

Brown is a four-star guard, and the No. 112 overall prospect in the nation according to Rivals analysts. He had previously committed to Purdue, but de-committed shortly after Micah Shrewsberry — previously a Purdue assistant — took the head coaching job at Penn State.

Brown, an in-state prospect who plays his high school basketball at The Haverford School, will announce his college decision at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Brown will make his choice from more than a dozen offers, including the likes of Ohio State, Auburn and Xavier.

Brown took four official visits this summer: Virginia, Notre Dame, Penn State and Minnesota.

Here's what he had to say about those four schools back in late May:

Virginia: "I really like how they use their combo guards. They had Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome, Malcolm Brogdon, those guys like that. And they had a couple of Philly guys there. Obviously, De'Andre Hunter just got drafted by the Hawks. Sean Singletary went there. I feel like keeping that Philly connection would be good for Virginia."

Notre Dame: "I really like Notre Dame too. My friend Elijah Taylor goes there. I went to middle school with him. I talk to everybody on the coaching staff about how it's like there and how the campus life is. I definitely really like Notre Dame as well."

Penn State: "Coach [Micah] Shrewsberry was at Purdue when I committed there and I have a great relationship with him. I talk to him a lot. I talk to coach [Adam] FIsher a lot. Those guys are a great coaching staff."

Minnesota: "They also have a new coaching staff with coach Ben Johnson and coach Marcus [Jenkins] who offered me when he was at Richmond. I have a relationship with him as well. Also just playing in the Big Ten would be a dream for me because that's one of the best conferences in the country, so it's definitely good."

He has a strong bond with Shrewsberry, and said one of the reasons he committed to Purdue was because of the trust he had with the new Nittany Lion head man.

Should he choose Penn State, Brown would be just the third four-star prospect to commit to the Nittany Lions in the Rivals era, joining Tony Carr and Lamar Stevens — both also natives of the Philadelphia area and Team Final products.

Brown is listed at 6-foot-2 by Rivals, but told BWI this spring that his height is closer to 6-foot-4.

He was part of the Team Final AAU squad that won the Peach Jam competition this summer, alongside fellow Penn State basketball targets Dereck Lively and Otega Oweh.

"I'm like a 6-4 combo guard," he said this spring. "I can play on the ball. I'm comfortable on the ball and off the ball. I can score really well. An underrated part of my game is my passing. I really like to pass. I can get my teammates shots as well as creating my own shots."