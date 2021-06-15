 Penn State basketball recruiting: Nittany Lions expecting pair of visitors this week
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-15 10:37:07 -0500') }} basketball

Hoops Recruiting: Penn State expecting pair of visitors this week

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
@davideckert98

A busy June continues for the Penn State men's basketball staff.

After hosting 5-star big man Dereck Lively on Monday, the Nittany Lions have a pair of other visits for scheduled for this week.

Subscribers can go Inside The Den to get the latest from Micah Shrewsberry's program.


