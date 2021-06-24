Hoops Recruiting: Nittany Lions land in F Christian Fermin's final five

Thursday afternoon, the Rivals three-star and No. 145-ranked player overall in the class demonstrated what it meant to him. Announcing a top five and setting a commitment date of July 3, Fermin included the Nittany Lions with Temple, St. Joseph's, Pitt, and VCU among his final choices.

Coming off the Penn State visit, Fermin was positive about the impression the Nittany Lions program, new head coach Micah Shrewsberry and his staff, and its players had made on him.

"It was amazing from the moment I got there," Fermin told BWI. "The facilities are great, I got to step on the football field and everything. That was great, the practice facilities, I got to watch a few guys workout, I got to have a conversation with Jalen Pickett. The coaching staff and everything was amazing. It was a great time."

Fermin's other visits have included each of his five finalists, including official visits to St. Joe's and VCU.