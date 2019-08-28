Patrick Chambers has added another piece to the Nittany Lions' recruiting Class of 2020. Announcing his choice via social media, 6-foot-8, 220 pound forward Caleb Dorsey has decided to continue his career at Penn State.

For the Nittany Lions, the pick-up comes against other interest from the likes of Georgetown and Yale, both of which he visited earlier this month. Dorsey also took an unofficial visit to Penn State Aug. 6. He's now the second prospect in Penn State's Class of 2020, joining fellow three-star Dallion Johnson, who chose the Nittany Lions in July.

According to Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Corey Evans, Chambers and his staff added a better-than-advertised piece in the process.

"Caleb is a mismatch in the frontcourt and is just the type that has gone on to find success in Happy Valley," said Evans. "He is not the most skilled of forwards but he does possess a good feel and IQ for the game.

"His greatest value is how he shoots the ball. He is a quality catch-and-shoot guy from 22-feet that seemingly finds a way to get into open spots off the ball. He is a decent athlete that has the potential to guard multiple positions and should find a way to impact Penn State basketball with his toughness, versatility and shot making prowess."

With the commitment, the Nittany Lions project to have one remaining open scholarship to be filled for the 2020-21 season.