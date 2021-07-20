Hoops recruiting: How Penn State targets fared in group play at Peach Jam
Peach Jam, one of the signature events on the AAU basketball circuit every summer, is underway in South Carolina, and several Penn State basketball recruiting targets are making splashes.
Penn State's lone class of 2022 commit, Kanye Clary, has performed well through group play, as have other key prospects for Nittany Lions fans.
Pool play wrapped up Sunday, with the next stage of competition beginning on Tuesday and running through the weekend.
Below, let's dive into the statistics from pool play for the Penn State targets in attendance.
Kanye Clary — Boo Williams
|Opponent
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals/Blocks
|
JL3 (W)
|
21
|
16
|
3
|
8
|
2/0
|
Team Takeover (W)
|
30
|
16
|
3
|
2
|
2/1
|
NY Renaissance (L)
|
31
|
12
|
6
|
5
|
1/1
|
Team Griffin (W)
|
15
|
8
|
5
|
7
|
1/1
|
LivOn-Fluer De Lis (W)
|
24
|
11
|
4
|
1
|
1/0
|
Team CP3 (W)
|
26
|
12
|
3
|
3
|
1/0
|
Vegas Elite (W)
|
22
|
10
|
6
|
3
|
3/0
Otega Oweh — Team Final
|Opponent
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals/Blocks
|
ProSkills (L)
|
17
|
8
|
2
|
1
|
1/0
|
BABC (W)
|
25
|
14
|
5
|
5
|
5/1
|
UPLAY Canada (W)
|
12
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
1/1
|
Seattle Rotary (W)
|
11
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
0/0
|
Phenom U (W)
|
19
|
4
|
4
|
6
|
1/0
|
Strive for Greatness (W)
|
23
|
16
|
8
|
1
|
2/0
|
Indy Heat (W)
|
23
|
18
|
0
|
1
|
2/0
Jameel Brown — Team Final
|Opponent
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals/Blocks
|
ProSkills (L)
|
23
|
12
|
4
|
1
|
1/1
|
BABC
|
23
|
4
|
6
|
4
|
1/0
|
Seattle Rotary
|
22
|
9
|
3
|
3
|
1/0
|
Phenom U
|
17
|
12
|
4
|
2
|
1/0
|
Strike For Greatness
|
11
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1/0
|
Indy Heat
|
11
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0/0
Dereck Lively — Team Final
|Opponent
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals/Blocks
|
ProSkills (L)
|
29
|
10
|
7
|
3
|
0/2
|
BABC (W)
|
24
|
12
|
6
|
0
|
0/4
|
UPLAY Canada (W)
|
25
|
15
|
10
|
0
|
0/4
|
Seattle Rotary (W)
|
24
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
1/8
|
Phenom U (W)
|
25
|
7
|
4
|
1
|
2/7
|
Strive For Greatness (W)
|
27
|
7
|
13
|
1
|
1/3
|
Indy Heat (W)
|
27
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
0/7
Alex Karaban — Expressions Elite
|Opponent
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals/Blocks
|
City Rocks (L)
|
32
|
16
|
8
|
2
|
1/2
|
Team Thad (L)
|
31
|
10
|
5
|
2
|
0/3
|
Nightrydas (W)
|
35
|
26
|
4
|
1
|
1/1
|
The Family Detroit (W)
|
20
|
18
|
8
|
3
|
2/1
|
Team Durant (L)
|
31
|
16
|
6
|
0
|
0/0
Cam Whitmore — Team Melo
|Opponent
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals/Blocks
|
Mac Irvin Fire (L)
|
23
|
13
|
8
|
3
|
1/0
|
Brad Beal Elite (L)
|
29
|
17
|
6
|
2
|
2/2
|
Team WhyNot (W)
|
17
|
19
|
9
|
0
|
2/0
|
NJ Scholars (W)
|
27
|
13
|
9
|
2
|
2/1
|
New Heights Lightning (L)
|
28
|
23
|
4
|
1
|
0/0
|
E1T1 (L)
|
29
|
16
|
6
|
2
|
4/1
|
Drive Nation (L)
|
36
|
19
|
11
|
3
|
1/0
AJ Brown — Each 1 Teach 1
|Opponent
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals/Blocks
|
Team WhyNot
|
12
|
2
|
N/A
|
0
|
0/0
|
Mac Irvin Fire
|
16
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0/0
|
NJ Scholars
|
13
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
0/0
|
Drive Nation
|
17
|
16
|
0
|
1
|
1/0
|
Brad Beal
|
11
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
0/0
|
Team Melo
|
15
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
1/0
|
New Heights Lightning
|
21
|
15
|
5
|
0
|
1/0
Denver Anglin — NY Renaissance
|Opponent
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals/Blocks
|
Team Takeover (W)
|
29
|
17
|
3
|
5
|
3/0
|
LivOn-Fluer De Lis (W)
|
26
|
12
|
1
|
1
|
1/0
|
Vegas Elite (W)
|
22
|
8
|
1
|
3
|
0/0
|
JL3 (L)
|
24
|
11
|
2
|
2
|
1/1
|
Team Griffin (W)
|
34
|
12
|
1
|
1
|
0/0
|
Team CP3 (W)
|
25
|
10
|
3
|
5
|
1/0
Trey Pettigrew — Mac Irvin Fire
|Opponent
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals/Blocks
|
Team Melo
|
25
|
13
|
6
|
4
|
2/0
|
E1T1
|
29
|
23
|
2
|
3
|
1/0
|
Brad Beal Elite
|
24
|
9
|
3
|
2
|
1/0
|
Team WhyNot
|
18
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
2/0
|
Drive Nation
|
19
|
6
|
5
|
0
|
2/0
|
New Heights Lightning
|
26
|
8
|
5
|
2
|
0/0
|
NJ Scholars
|
11
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1/0
Danny Wolf — Mac Irvin Fire
|Opponent
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals/Blocks
|
Team Melo (W)
|
32
|
11
|
12
|
5
|
1/2
|
Brad Beal (L)
|
21
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
0/1
|
Team WhyNot (L)
|
23
|
9
|
5
|
3
|
0/0
|
Drive Nation (L)
|
24
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
0/1
|
New Heights Lightning (L)
|
23
|
8
|
5
|
3
|
0/1
|
NJ Scholars (L)
|
28
|
9
|
6
|
1
|
0/0
*******
