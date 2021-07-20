 Penn State basketball recruiting: How Penn State targets fared in group play at Peach Jam
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-20 14:45:11 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hoops recruiting: How Penn State targets fared in group play at Peach Jam

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98
Peach Jam, one of the signature events on the AAU basketball circuit every summer, is underway in South Carolina, and several Penn State basketball recruiting targets are making splashes.

Penn State's lone class of 2022 commit, Kanye Clary, has performed well through group play, as have other key prospects for Nittany Lions fans.

Pool play wrapped up Sunday, with the next stage of competition beginning on Tuesday and running through the weekend.

Below, let's dive into the statistics from pool play for the Penn State targets in attendance.

Kanye Clary — Boo Williams 

Kanye Clary Peach Jam stats 
Opponent  Minutes  Points Rebounds Assists Steals/Blocks 

JL3 (W)

21

16

3

8

2/0

Team Takeover (W)

30

16

3

2

2/1

NY Renaissance (L)

31

12

6

5

1/1

Team Griffin (W)

15

8

5

7

1/1

LivOn-Fluer De Lis (W)

24

11

4

1

1/0

Team CP3 (W)

26

12

3

3

1/0

Vegas Elite (W)

22

10

6

3

3/0

Otega Oweh — Team Final 

Otega Oweh Peach Jam Stats 
Opponent  Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals/Blocks 

ProSkills (L)

17

8

2

1

1/0

BABC (W)

25

14

5

5

5/1

UPLAY Canada (W)

12

4

2

0

1/1

Seattle Rotary (W)

11

7

2

0

0/0

Phenom U (W)

19

4

4

6

1/0

Strive for Greatness (W)

23

16

8

1

2/0

Indy Heat (W)

23

18

0

1

2/0

Jameel Brown — Team Final 

Jameel Brown Peach Jam Stats 
Opponent  Minutes  Points Rebounds Assists  Steals/Blocks 

ProSkills (L)

23

12

4

1

1/1

BABC

23

4

6

4

1/0

Seattle Rotary

22

9

3

3

1/0

Phenom U

17

12

4

2

1/0

Strike For Greatness

11

0

0

1

1/0

Indy Heat

11

2

2

0

0/0

Dereck Lively — Team Final 

Dereck Lively Peach Jam Stats 
Opponent  Minutes Points  Rebounds  Assists  Steals/Blocks 

ProSkills (L)

29

10

7

3

0/2

BABC (W)

24

12

6

0

0/4

UPLAY Canada (W)

25

15

10

0

0/4

Seattle Rotary (W)

24

5

4

1

1/8

Phenom U (W)

25

7

4

1

2/7

Strive For Greatness (W)

27

7

13

1

1/3

Indy Heat (W)

27

4

2

0

0/7

Alex Karaban — Expressions Elite  

Alex Karaban Peach Jam Stats 
Opponent  Minutes  Points  Rebounds  Assists  Steals/Blocks 

City Rocks (L)

32

16

8

2

1/2

Team Thad (L)

31

10

5

2

0/3

Nightrydas (W)

35

26

4

1

1/1

The Family Detroit (W)

20

18

8

3

2/1

Team Durant (L)

31

16

6

0

0/0

Cam Whitmore — Team Melo 

Cam Whitmore Peach Jam Stats 
Opponent  Minutes Points  Rebounds  Assists  Steals/Blocks 

Mac Irvin Fire (L)

23

13

8

3

1/0

Brad Beal Elite (L)

29

17

6

2

2/2

Team WhyNot (W)

17

19

9

0

2/0

NJ Scholars (W)

27

13

9

2

2/1

New Heights Lightning (L)

28

23

4

1

0/0

E1T1 (L)

29

16

6

2

4/1

Drive Nation (L)

36

19

11

3

1/0

AJ Brown — Each 1 Teach 1 

AJ Brown Peach Jam Stats 
Opponent  Minutes Points Rebounds Assists  Steals/Blocks 

Team WhyNot

12

2

N/A

0

0/0

Mac Irvin Fire

16

3

1

1

0/0

NJ Scholars

13

6

1

0

0/0

Drive Nation

17

16

0

1

1/0

Brad Beal

11

4

2

1

0/0

Team Melo

15

4

1

0

1/0

New Heights Lightning

21

15

5

0

1/0

Denver Anglin — NY Renaissance 

Table Name
Opponent  Minutes  Points  Rebounds  Assists  Steals/Blocks 

Team Takeover (W)

29

17

3

5

3/0

LivOn-Fluer De Lis (W)

26

12

1

1

1/0

Vegas Elite (W)

22

8

1

3

0/0

JL3 (L)

24

11

2

2

1/1

Team Griffin (W)

34

12

1

1

0/0

Team CP3 (W)

25

10

3

5

1/0

Trey Pettigrew — Mac Irvin Fire 

Trey Pettigrew Peach Jam Stats 
Opponent  Minutes Points  Rebounds Assists  Steals/Blocks 

Team Melo

25

13

6

4

2/0

E1T1

29

23

2

3

1/0

Brad Beal Elite

24

9

3

2

1/0

Team WhyNot

18

8

3

0

2/0

Drive Nation

19

6

5

0

2/0

New Heights Lightning

26

8

5

2

0/0

NJ Scholars

11

2

0

1

1/0

Danny Wolf — Mac Irvin Fire 

Danny Wolf Peach Jam Stats
Opponent  Minutes  Points Rebounds  Assists  Steals/Blocks 

Team Melo (W)

32

11

12

5

1/2

Brad Beal (L)

21

3

4

2

0/1

Team WhyNot (L)

23

9

5

3

0/0

Drive Nation (L)

24

4

1

1

0/1

New Heights Lightning (L)

23

8

5

3

0/1

NJ Scholars (L)

28

9

6

1

0/0

*******

{{ article.author_name }}