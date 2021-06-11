Class of 2022 Florida guard AJ Brown was on campus last week for an official visit.

Brown, a three-star prospect who stands at 6-foot-4 and plays his high school basketball for Orlando Christian Prep, was one of three prospects the Nittany Lions hosted on campus last week.

"It was a great visit," Brown said. "It was actually my first one as well. So seeing how the campus looks — especially Penn State in a different state that I hadn't been to — it was great. The coaches, they welcomed me like I was already part of the team. And the facilities were off the chain."