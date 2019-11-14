The Nittany Lions are set to take on Georgetown at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games. The game will air on FS1.

We caught up with Ron Bailey of HoyaReport.com to learn more about the Nittany Lions' Thursday night opponent in Washington, D.C.

1) What did you learn about Georgetown, things expected and confirmed and/or the unexpected, through the first two games of the season?

RB: Things confirmed: Senior center Omer Yurtseven is the team's best player. Head coach Pat Ewing doesn't like zone defense. Overall defense is a question mark. The sophomore G duo of James Akinjo and Mac McClung must continue to mature. And the team is figuring things out early.

Things unexpected: Freshman center Qudus Wahab will earn minutes (though I kind of expected it). Senior guard Jagan Mosely is shooting the ball well. The Hoyas have deployed multiple full court press looks so far this season. Sophomore F Josh LeBlanc, a returning Big East All-Freshman Team selection, has had a DNP coach’s decision and the other game was not as impactful as anticipated.





2) What is the scouting report on James Akinjo? What type of defenders have had success against him?

RB: Akinjo is a tough, aggressive guard that believes in himself. That can be a boon and curse and he at times can try to do it all himself. He excels in the pick and roll, though he needs to hit the roller more. He can get hot shooting, which is aided by ability to used picks to get into rim. And he’s an under-the-rim finisher, and he will accept contact and get to the line.

Given he's 6-foot and not an exceptional athlete, long, bouncy defenders can give him problems. Also, at times when he's not shooting well, he's forced shots which impacts effectiveness as well.





3) Pat Chambers said that Penn State center Mike Watkins is in for a test in Omer Yurtseven. How much of a focal point is he offensively?

RB: He's a focal point. But he needs to be THE primary one in the offense, in my opinion. He can post low, shoot from midrange, pass out the double, and makes the right plays. Leads in scoring (18.5 ppg) and rebound (13.5 rpg) through the first two games this year, but he needs to play hard all the time though. He will be a challenge for Watkins, who will likely need and get help defending him.





4) With so many returning players, what is the chemistry like with this group this season?

RB: Chemistry is forming, but a pecking order has yet to really emerge. The team needs more vocal leadership among players. There are options, people just need to establish and man roles.





5) Where are Patrick Ewing and the program at in the process of rebuilding the program?

RB: I’d say Ewing is approaching halfway there. They have more recruiting traction, but they need to continue grinding in that effort. Offensively, Ewing's shown himself a great play-caller who gets kids makable shots with his pro scheme. But the kids have to execute and share the rock. Defensively, they have a long way to go, though the personnel is somewhat better in that regard.



In terms of perception, fans are behind him. Some even bristle at criticism directed toward Ewing and the program. The Capital One Arena is not packed, but it's not a ghost land either. Last season, I think they averaged like 7,000 or so per home game.

