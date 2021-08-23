Hoops: PSU class moves into top-25 in Rivals rankings after Brown commits

Penn State Nittany Lions basketball received its biggest commitment in years on Monday in Rivals150 guard Jameel Brown. The impact of the commitment has been felt in the Rivals recruiting rankings. Penn State moved all the way up to No. 22 with Brown's commitment, having previously sat outside the top 40. RELATED: Jameel Brown is the latest in Penn State basketball's Team Final pipeline — could more follow?



If Penn State can continue its momentum in the Class of 2022, it could sign one of its best recruiting classes ever. Joining Brown in this class are three-star prospects Evan Mahaffey and Kanye Clary. Clary is a true point guard, while Mahaffey could operate as a versatile wing at the collegiate level. Get a look at how things stand nationally and in the Big Ten as well, below:

Rivals top-25 recruiting class rankings

1. Ohio State 2. Kansas 3. UCLA 4. UNC 5. Oregon 6. Duke 7. Arkansas 8. UConn 9. Baylor 10. Vanderbilt 11. Purdue 12. Illinois 13. Xavier 14. Syracuse 15. Iowa State 16. Michigan 17. UCF 18. Kentucky 19. USC 20. Nebraska 21. Texas 22. Penn State T23 LSU T23 Virginia 25. Tulsa

