 Penn State Nittany Lions basketball recruiting rankings: PSU moves into top-25 after Jameel Brown commitment
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-23 13:22:28 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hoops: PSU class moves into top-25 in Rivals rankings after Brown commits

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Penn State Nittany Lions basketball received its biggest commitment in years on Monday in Rivals150 guard Jameel Brown.

The impact of the commitment has been felt in the Rivals recruiting rankings.

Penn State moved all the way up to No. 22 with Brown's commitment, having previously sat outside the top 40.

RELATED: Jameel Brown is the latest in Penn State basketball's Team Final pipeline — could more follow?

Penn State Nittany Lions basketball received a commitment from guard Jameel Brown on Monday.
Penn State Nittany Lions basketball received a commitment from guard Jameel Brown on Monday.

If Penn State can continue its momentum in the Class of 2022, it could sign one of its best recruiting classes ever.

Joining Brown in this class are three-star prospects Evan Mahaffey and Kanye Clary. Clary is a true point guard, while Mahaffey could operate as a versatile wing at the collegiate level.

Get a look at how things stand nationally and in the Big Ten as well, below:

Rivals top-25 recruiting class rankings 

1. Ohio State

2. Kansas

3. UCLA

4. UNC

5. Oregon

6. Duke

7. Arkansas

8. UConn

9. Baylor

10. Vanderbilt

11. Purdue

12. Illinois

13. Xavier

14. Syracuse

15. Iowa State

16. Michigan

17. UCF

18. Kentucky

19. USC

20. Nebraska

21. Texas

22. Penn State

T23 LSU

T23 Virginia

25. Tulsa

Big Ten schools in Rivals recruiting rankings 

1. Ohio State

11. Purdue

12. Illinois

16. Michigan

20. Nebraska

22. Penn State

26. Indiana

32. Michigan State

38. Rutgers

T48. Iowa

T48: Maryland

T65: Minnesota

No commits: Northwestern, Wisconsin

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}