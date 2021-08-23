Hoops: PSU class moves into top-25 in Rivals rankings after Brown commits
Penn State Nittany Lions basketball received its biggest commitment in years on Monday in Rivals150 guard Jameel Brown.
The impact of the commitment has been felt in the Rivals recruiting rankings.
Penn State moved all the way up to No. 22 with Brown's commitment, having previously sat outside the top 40.
RELATED: Jameel Brown is the latest in Penn State basketball's Team Final pipeline — could more follow?
If Penn State can continue its momentum in the Class of 2022, it could sign one of its best recruiting classes ever.
Joining Brown in this class are three-star prospects Evan Mahaffey and Kanye Clary. Clary is a true point guard, while Mahaffey could operate as a versatile wing at the collegiate level.
Get a look at how things stand nationally and in the Big Ten as well, below:
Rivals top-25 recruiting class rankings
1. Ohio State
2. Kansas
3. UCLA
4. UNC
5. Oregon
6. Duke
7. Arkansas
8. UConn
9. Baylor
10. Vanderbilt
11. Purdue
12. Illinois
13. Xavier
14. Syracuse
15. Iowa State
16. Michigan
17. UCF
18. Kentucky
19. USC
20. Nebraska
21. Texas
22. Penn State
T23 LSU
T23 Virginia
25. Tulsa
Big Ten schools in Rivals recruiting rankings
1. Ohio State
11. Purdue
12. Illinois
16. Michigan
20. Nebraska
22. Penn State
26. Indiana
32. Michigan State
38. Rutgers
T48. Iowa
T48: Maryland
T65: Minnesota
No commits: Northwestern, Wisconsin
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook