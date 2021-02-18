"I think they're one of the best teams in the country, if not the best team in the country," Ferry said. "I really do. I think this is a Final Four caliber team."

If the No. 4 ranking Ohio State will carry into the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday night isn't a sufficient indicator of the challenge Penn State is up against, let interim head coach Jim Ferry weigh in.

The Buckeyes enter Thursday's 8 p.m. matchup with the Nittany Lions third in the Big Ten standings, winners of their last six games and nine of their last 10.

Penn State, meanwhile, has lost its last two games, including a defeat to a Nebraska team that was without a win in conference play last time out.

The loss has moved the Nittany Lions back into the Big Ten's bottom four at 4-9 in conference play, extending a streak of poor shooting performances and failed late-game execution.

"We had a really good aggressive practice [Tuesday]," Ferry said. "The guys came in with great practice and great energy, practiced real hard both offensively and defensively. We did a ton of end of game situation stuff. We feel good."

Coincidentally, the Nittany Lions produced one of their most efficient shooting performances of the season when they visited the Buckeyes in January.

Penn State shot 47 percent from 3-point range — its second best mark of the season — and 44 percent from the field in an 83-79 defeat in Columbus.

That loss, like so many others for Penn State this season, was decided in the final moments. After taking a 79-77 lead with 2:07 to go, the Nittany Lions didn't score again.

But, Penn State will hope to derive confidence from the near-miss.

In that game, the Nittany Lions held Ohio State leading scorer Duane Washington to just 8 points on 2-for-11 from the field, but the Buckeyes' depth showed with five other players in double figures.

"They have weapons all over the court," Ferry said. "I think their pieces really fit well together. They play well off each other, very good defensively. They make you work for everything.

"It is challenging. It's challenging to prepare for any of the teams in our conference, really, but, obviously you're talking about one of the best teams in the country, and they're playing really well right now. They're playing the best basketball they've played all year, so very difficult matchup."

For Penn State, though, it provides an opportunity for a signature win that can inject some life back into its season after the deflating impact of the Nebraska loss.

A victory over the Buckeyes would mean a third ranked win on the season, and a first victory against a team inside the top-10.

With both teams seemingly trending in opposite directions, though, a positive result will take a much improved effort from what Penn State has mustered over its last four games.

"We had a battle with them at their place, " Ferry said. "Basically a one possession game. So again, it's going to be a tough battle."