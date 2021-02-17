"It could be a little bit of everything. It could be a little fatigue. It could be a little bit of mental [fatigue]. We are getting great shots."

"I spent a lot of time, crunching all the numbers, kind of breaking things down," Penn State interim head coach Jim Ferry said Wednesday afternoon. "It's shot-making.

But the Nittany Lions were undone in the most basic of ways, yet again. They didn't make shots — a simplistic struggle that has, to this point, defined their season.

The Nittany Lions committed fewer turnovers. They shot more free throws. They grabbed more rebounds. On the fringes of the game, where outcomes are often decided in a conference as competitive as the Big Ten, Penn State did almost everything right.

Much of the box score from Penn State's costly defeat to lowly Nebraska on Sunday is much kinder to the Nittany Lions than the final 62-61 scoreline.





Penn State shot 32 percent to Nebraska's 48 percent on Sunday. Ferry's crew took 31 3-pointers and made 29 percent of them.

Efficient shooting has been elusive for the Nittany Lions this season. They haven't lost a single game in which they've had a better field goal percentage than their opponent, but that is becoming more and more rare as the season has progressed.

In 10 games played since returning from a COVID-19-induced pause, the Nittany Lions have shot a higher percentage than their opposition twice, in wins over Wisconsin and Rutgers.

Those woes have only intensified recently.

Penn State hasn't shot over 40 percent in any of its last four games. It hasn't been efficient enough from beyond the arc, either. The 29 percent showing in that category against the Huskers was actually the best within the same four-game sample.

In 13 games prior to the start of February, Penn State averaged 43 percent from the field and 37 percent on 3-pointers.

In four games since, the Nittany Lions are shooting just 34 percent overall and 25 percent from three.

Still, Ferry is happy with the looks his team is carving out.

"We are getting great shots," he said. "We broke down some analytic stuff, and watched all the shots — all of them from the past five games — and it's not like we're taking bad shots. It's not like we're taking ones that aren't open. Actually, I think at certain times, we've passed up a couple of good ones that maybe we should have taken."

So, with No. 4 Ohio State coming to the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday and Penn State needing to bounce back from its worst loss of the season, what's the fix?

Ferry won't ask his players to relive shots they haven't hit or berate them for shooting poorly. A quiet mind is key to a good shooting performance, and Ferry is doing what he can to cultivate that among his players.

"It's about shot preparation and it's about confidence," Ferry said.

"Our guys are in the gym. We're putting in the effort. We're executing. We are getting very good shots, so hopefully we can get it turned for the best in this game coming up.

"We still gotta shoot [those shots]. We'd be doing an injustice if we don't shoot them."



