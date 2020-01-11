“I’m really going to simplify this: You’ve got to make shots,” Patrick Chambers said of his team’s offensive woes. “When you have open shots, you’ve got to make shots.”

Isolated, those ingredients can be overcome. Together, they’re nearly insurmountable, resulting in Penn State’s worst offensive performance of the season by a nine-point margin.

Zero combined points from Mike Watkins, Myles Dread and Curtis Jones. An eight-minute, 36-second scoreless drought to begin the game. A 5-for-21 showing from 3-point range amid a 33-percent shooting effort from the field. Twelve points in the paint.

More than any singular moment, a slow accumulation of ugly numbers illustrated Penn State’s shortcomings in a 58-49 loss to Wisconsin at the Bryce Jordan Center Saturday afternoon.

Trailing by 10 by the time they scored their first bucket, the Nittany Lions never led. Wisconsin (10-6, 3-2) kept Penn State (12-4, 2-3) at arm’s length throughout the entire game, never letting Penn State cut the lead to within fewer than four points in the second half.

Whenever Penn State was able to close in, re-engaging a largely muted crowd of 10,139, the Badgers always had an answer on the other end, making difficult shots at key junctures to keep the hosts at a distance.

Lamar Stevens, forced into the hero role that he hasn’t often had to play so far this season, shot 7-17 from the field for a team high 17 points. Izaiah Brockington was the only other Nittany Lion in double figures, with 15. Jamari Wheeler added 8 points, Myreon Jones chipped in 7, and no one else on Penn State’s roster was heard from.

Chambers knows Stevens can be that volume scorer if Penn State needs him to be, but that’s not a formula for success on a team with more depth than the Nittany Lions have ever had under Chambers.

“He’s going to need help,” Chambers said. “Guys really need to clear their heads, step up and start performing.”

Penn State’s defensive performance was more than good enough to win, even against a slow-moving Badger attack.

Wisconsin shot only 40 percent from the field and made 6 of 21 attempts from beyond the arc.

Had it not been for a surprising 24-point outburst from big man Micah Potter, the Badgers may have found themselves in a similar position to the Nittany Lions. Potter connected from 3-point range four times along the way to a 9-of-14 showing from the field.

He had only played in five games for the Badgers before Saturday’s tilt, averaging under seven points in those contests.

“There was a couple [where I said] ‘Oh no’ as the ball went in, then said ‘Oh, nice shot,’” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said.

It was the first home loss of the year for the Nittany Lions, and the first time they’ve lost consecutive games since January 2019, at the end of a 10-game losing stretch to start Big Ten play.

Chambers said he’s confident this is just a bump along Penn State’s path, not the onset of another skid.

“We’re different,” Chambers said. “We’re older. We’re a little bit more talented...These guys have been here.”