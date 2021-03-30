"First and foremost, I want to thank PSU so much for the opportunity to become a Nittany Lion student-athlete and graduate," he wrote on Twitter. "This university gave me an opportunity to compete at the highest level of college basketball and these past 4 years have been nothing short of amazing. These fans have showered me with love from the first day I stepped on campus and I will always have nothing but love for y'all."

After entering the transfer portal earlier this month, Jamari Wheeler has announced his destination — Ohio State.

Wheeler personally thanked former Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers in his note. He said he looks forward to fighting for a Big Ten title and National Championship.

Wheeler was named to the Big Ten's all defensive team last season and was a bit of a Swiss-army knife for the Nittany Lions.

He averaged 6.8 points per game last season, while dishing out 3.5 assists per game, and collecting 1.8 steals per game.

He will have one season of eligibility with the Buckeyes.