Hoops: Penn State center Abdou Tsimbila enters transfer portal
Penn State freshman big man Abdou Tsimbila has entered the transfer portal, BWI has confirmed.
Tsimbila, who is listed at 6-foot-8, 235 pounds, played sparingly off the bench in his true freshman season, filling in behind forwards John Harrar and Trent Buttrick.
In total, Tsimbila appeared in 16 games for the Nittany Lions, averaging 4.6 minutes. He totaled 17 points in his rookie season, to go along with nine blocks and 25 total rebounds.
As a recruit, Tsimbila was listed as a three-star prospect with offers from George Mason, South Alabama and St Bonaventure.
Tsimbila, should he ultimately choose to land elsewhere, would be the seventh Nittany Lion to transfer from the program this offseason.
Jamari Wheeler is now at Ohio State, Myreon Jones left for Florida, Trent Buttrick transferred to UMass, Izaiah Brockington is at Iowa State, and Patrick Kelly and DJ Gordon both landed at Fordham.
