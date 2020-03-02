Hoops: Nittany Lions Slide to No. 20 in Latest AP Top 25
Penn State men's basketball dipped in the AP Top 25 rankings for the second-straight week, down to No. 20 on Monday's latest-released poll.
The slide follows a 1-3 stretch that has included losses to Illinois at home, and Indiana and Iowa on the road, offset only by a 65-64 win against Rutgers at the Bryce Jordan Center last week.
The Nittany Lions will return to the BJC Tuesday night when they host No. 16 Michigan State (7 p.m., ESPN).
Penn State is joined in the AP Top 25 by No. 9 Maryland, No. 16 Michigan State, No. 18 Iowa, No. 19 Ohio State, No. 23 Illinois, No. 24 Wisconsin, and No. 25 Michigan.
Associated Press Poll - March 2
1) Kansas
2) Gonzaga
3) Dayton
4) Baylor
5) San Diego State
6) Kentucky
7) Florida State
8) Seton Hall
9) Maryland
10) Louisville
11) Creighton
12) Duke
13) Oregon
14) Villanova
15) BYU
16) Michigan State
17) Auburn
18) Iowa
19) Ohio State
20) Penn State
21) Houston
22) Virginia
23) Illinois
24) Wisconsin
25) Michigan
Others receiving votes: Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F. Austin 47, East Tennessee State 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, Northern Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona State 4, Wichita State 2, Saint Mary's 2, LSU 2, New Mexico State 2, USC 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1
