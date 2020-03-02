Our Class of 2020 Recruiting Issue is now available. Order today!

Penn State men's basketball dipped in the AP Top 25 rankings for the second-straight week, down to No. 20 on Monday's latest-released poll.



The slide follows a 1-3 stretch that has included losses to Illinois at home, and Indiana and Iowa on the road, offset only by a 65-64 win against Rutgers at the Bryce Jordan Center last week.

The Nittany Lions will return to the BJC Tuesday night when they host No. 16 Michigan State (7 p.m., ESPN).

Penn State is joined in the AP Top 25 by No. 9 Maryland, No. 16 Michigan State, No. 18 Iowa, No. 19 Ohio State, No. 23 Illinois, No. 24 Wisconsin, and No. 25 Michigan.