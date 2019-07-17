Hoops: Nittany Lions secure another challenging nonconference slate
Even before he’d finished his summer press conference Wednesday morning at the Bryce Jordan Center, Penn State men’s basketball coach Patrick Chambers wanted to relay a message.
Coming off a 2018-19 season that saw the Nittany Lions lose 18 games with only 14 wins, including a nonconference mark of 7-5 against one of the country’s most challenging slates, Chambers is set to do it again.
“I think we learned a lot from last year, and I think we have the experience. You're talking about (two) fifth-year seniors. A senior who is preseason first-team All-Big Ten. A senior who is, according to Andy Katz, number ten in the country as far as players. Here's a kid who was not in the Top 100. He's the 10th best player,” said Chambers. “So let's not put all our stock into these four-stars... We can't get caught up in that stuff. We gotta get the right guys for us. But I feel like we're ready. I think we have the leadership, the maturity, the depth. This is going to be as deep of a team as I've ever had.”
The team will get another opportunity to prove itself against a lineup of programs many will again consider to be among the best collection of nonconference opponents nationally. The nonconference slate will be as follows, including eight home games.:
2019-20 Penn State Men’s Basketball Nonconference Schedule
Tuesday, Nov. 5 – MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE (BJC)
Saturday, Nov. 9 – WAGNER (BJC)
Thursday, Nov. 14 – at Georgetown (Gavitt Tipoff)
Tuesday, Nov. 19 – BUCKNELL, NIT Season Tip-Off (BJC)
Saturday, Nov. 23 – YALE, NIT Season Tip-Off (BJC)
Wednesday, Nov. 27 – Mississippi, NIT Season Tip-Off (Barclays Center, Brooklyn)
Friday, Nov. 29 – Oklahoma State/Syracuse, NIT Season Tip-Off (Barclays Center, Brooklyn)
Wednesday, Dec. 4 – WAKE FOREST (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)
Saturday, Dec. 14 or Sunday, Dec. 15 – ALABAMA
Friday, Dec. 20 – CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE
Sunday, Dec. 29 – CORNELL
*************
HOME games in ALL CAPS.
Home game times and broadcast arrangements to be announced at a later date.
Beginning with a matchup with Maryland Eastern Shore to tip off the season, the Nittany Lions will follow with games against Wagner, at Georgetown (NET ranking No. 84 last season), Bucknell (No. 151), Yale (No. 78), Ole Miss (No. 42), Oklahoma State (No. 72) or Syracuse (No. 50), Wake Forest (No. 187), Alabama (No. 61), Central Connecticut State (No. 311), and Cornell (No. 200).
Interspersed with the nonconference schedule will again be two Big Ten games to be held in December.