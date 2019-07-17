Even before he’d finished his summer press conference Wednesday morning at the Bryce Jordan Center, Penn State men’s basketball coach Patrick Chambers wanted to relay a message.

Coming off a 2018-19 season that saw the Nittany Lions lose 18 games with only 14 wins, including a nonconference mark of 7-5 against one of the country’s most challenging slates, Chambers is set to do it again.

“I think we learned a lot from last year, and I think we have the experience. You're talking about (two) fifth-year seniors. A senior who is preseason first-team All-Big Ten. A senior who is, according to Andy Katz, number ten in the country as far as players. Here's a kid who was not in the Top 100. He's the 10th best player,” said Chambers. “So let's not put all our stock into these four-stars... We can't get caught up in that stuff. We gotta get the right guys for us. But I feel like we're ready. I think we have the leadership, the maturity, the depth. This is going to be as deep of a team as I've ever had.”

The team will get another opportunity to prove itself against a lineup of programs many will again consider to be among the best collection of nonconference opponents nationally. The nonconference slate will be as follows, including eight home games.:







