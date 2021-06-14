Hoops: Nittany Lions hosting elite Class of 2022 prospect

Penn State men's basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry and his staff are playing host on Monday afternoon to one of the nation's top centers in the Class of 2022.

Dereck Lively, the nation's No. 14-ranked prospect in the Class of 2022 and the nation's No. 2-ranked center, is taking an unofficial visit to Penn State, BWI has confirmed. Lively, originally from Bellefonte, Pa., but playing at Westtown School in suburban Philadelphia, is being recruited by all of the blue blood programs in the country, with Duke, North Carolina, and Kentucky considered among his early leaders.