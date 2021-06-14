Hoops: Nittany Lions hosting elite Class of 2022 prospect
Penn State men's basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry and his staff are playing host on Monday afternoon to one of the nation's top centers in the Class of 2022.
Dereck Lively, the nation's No. 14-ranked prospect in the Class of 2022 and the nation's No. 2-ranked center, is taking an unofficial visit to Penn State, BWI has confirmed.
Lively, originally from Bellefonte, Pa., but playing at Westtown School in suburban Philadelphia, is being recruited by all of the blue blood programs in the country, with Duke, North Carolina, and Kentucky considered among his early leaders.
Penn State men's basketball is not without a true connection to Lively, however.
The son of Kathy Drysdale, a former Lady Lion from 1988-92 who has worked in Penn State's athletics administration since 2011, Lively's connection to the Nittany Lions is, in fact, familial.
Lively is coming off an impressive recent performance in Las Vegas at the Pangos All-American Camp in which he averaged 12.0 points per game playing among the nation's top prospects.
Lively is expected to take an official visit to Kentucky later this week, has another on tap to Duke on June 29, and has already taken an official visit to North Carolina last week.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook