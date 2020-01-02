“It really worked out beautifully,” Chambers said, noting that he might try to do the same in future seasons thanks to its success this time. “To be able to practice in there, I thought there was a whole new energy and a whole approach to competing, to getting better, and wanting to be there, which was exciting.”

Set to host No. 23-ranked Iowa Saturday afternoon for a home game in Philadelphia at the famed Palestra on Penn’s campus, Chambers and the program switched up their practice venue last week for two sessions.

Throw in the fact that the University Park campus is always a ghost town, the larger student body enjoying its break away from school, and not much is gained.

Usually, the Nittany Lion head coach said Thursday afternoon at his weekly press conference, the first practices following a Christmas break tend to be awful. A disaster, he said, with players tending to come back overstuffed, out of shape, and lacking a desire to practice with the intensity necessary at this level.

Ready to resume play against Big Ten competition, the Nittany Lions have played just two games since a 73-71 win against Alabama on December 14, first topping Central Connecticut State, 87-58, then following it with a 90-59 win against Cornell at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday to close the nonconference portion of the schedule.



With the wins, the Nittany Lions improved to 10-1 in nonconference play this year, falling just once in a 74-72 decision against Ole Miss in Brooklyn on Thanksgiving Eve. For the effort, the program now sits at No. 15 in the NCAA’s latest NET rankings and No. 21 in the updated Associated Press Top 25.

More important for Chambers and the program, however, is that not only did the Nittany Lions earn wins against the likes of Georgetown, Yale, Syracuse, Wake Forest, and Alabama during the nonconference slate, but they also avoided being tripped up by any of their outmatched opponents like Bucknell, Cornell, Wagner, or Maryland Eastern Shore.

“I think the mental approach by our leaders and the team in general as a whole has been very mature, very professional, very businesslike. So they're coming in, they understand they have to get better. They have big-time goals that they want to achieve. And they understand those games can really hurt you,” Chambers said. “If you don't come out and ready to compete, ready to play Penn State basketball, those games can really get you and I felt like Central Connecticut State we did, for the most part, a really good job.

“And Cornell, you know, we did not sleep on Cornell at all. We felt like they played really well against Hartford. We felt like they were in six very close games. And they can easily flip the script if they just learn how to win one or two possessions at the end. We did not take them lightly. We came with a very Big Ten-like approach.”

As conference play resumes across the 14 Big Ten programs this week, Penn State joined by 11 other 1-1 teams while Michigan State sits alone unbeaten in conference play and Northwestern is the only winless outfit thus far, Chambers is counting on that approach to continue.

Describing the program’s approach to practices “smart and intelligent” this year, Chambers added that the past three weeks with fewer games have offered an opportunity for fundamental improvement that he intends to see carry over against Big Ten opponents. With the much-hyped Palestra game up next, the first time Penn State has been part of a Top 25 vs. Top 25 matchup since 1996, Chambers has worked to instill a message that the event is more than just a novelty or homecoming for veteran Philadelphia products like Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins.

“We've talked about the noise and the distractions of going down there and playing there,” Chambers said. “This is our home game. We have to take care of business. We have to take care of our home court, the Palestra, the BJC. We have to. It's imperative.”

“You're looking at these games on the road, look, we played Ohio State, we got drilled. Some other teams throughout the Big Ten, teams that I would never say would get beat by 20 or 30, they got drilled. So you must take care of your home base and Saturday, that's our home base. We got to take care of our home games because we still have to go to Iowa later on in the season. So it's really important we take care of home. And to get off to a good start too. We haven't had great starts in my tenure here. So we need to get off to a great start.”