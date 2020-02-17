Our Class of 2020 Recruiting Issue is now available. Order today!

Penn State men's basketball matched its highest ranking ever in the Associated Press Poll Monday. Following its win at Purdue last Tuesday, plus a home win against Northwestern on Saturday, the Nittany Lions moved up four spots to No. 9 overall.



The last time men's basketball reached No. 9 in the AP Top 25 was back on Feb. 12, 1996. They also reached the same ranking during the 1953-54 season. That was the year that Penn State reached the NCAA Final Four.

The Lions have now won eight straight games in Big Ten play, which is the longest in the conference. They improved to 10-4 in the Big Ten and 20-5 overall following the 77-61 win over Northwestern. Penn State is just one game back of Maryland for first place. The Terps climbed two spots to No. 7 in the latest poll.

There are just two other Big Ten programs inside this week's AP Top 25. Iowa climbed one spot to No. 20, while Ohio State rejoined at No. 25. The Buckeyes have now won five of their last six.

Penn State is set to host Illinois tomorrow night at the Bryce Jordan Center (6:30 p.m ET/FS1). The Illini have not only lost four in a row, but they may also be missing their top player, as point guard Ayo Dosunmu was injured in a 70-69 loss to Michigan State last week. Dosunmu didn't play Saturday at Rutgers and is considered day-to-day.

In addition to the AP Poll, Penn State currently ranks 17th in the NCAA's NET Rankings and 11th according to KenPom.com. ESPN's Joe Lunardi has the Lions projected as the No. 4 seed in the East, which begins first round play in Albany, N.Y.

Below is the complete AP Top 25 ranking for the week of Feb. 17.



