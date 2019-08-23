Penn State's lofty aspirations for the 2019-20 season now have a crystallized schedule to match.

Building off a nonconference slate of 11 games announced this summer, including games against Georgetown, Mississippi, Wake Forest, Alabama, and either Oklahoma State or Syracuse, the Big Ten announced its conference schedule Friday.

And for the Nittany Lions, it's full of intrigue.

As the conference has done for each of the past two seasons, the schedule will begin with a back-to-back set of games in early December before resuming play at the start of the new year. In that pair of games, the Nittany Lions will first travel to Ohio State before turning around for a date at the Bryce Jordan Center against Maryland three days later.

In January, then, the Nittany Lions will make a return trip to the famed Palestra on the University of Pennsylvania's campus in Philadelphia to restart Big Ten play against Iowa on Jan. 4. The game will begin a run of three successive Saturdays in which the Nittany Lions will have home games, including a Jan. 11 tip against Wisconsin and a Jan. 18 date with Ohio State.

Further weekend home dates at the Bryce Jordan Center include Minnesota on Feb. 8 and Northwestern on Feb. 15, marking five Big Ten home games on weekends and five away.