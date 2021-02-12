Other metrics align with the sentiment, Penn State owning the No. 2 strength of schedule according to the RPI, while the Nittany Lions are the only team ranked in the top 40 of the NET with a losing overall record, notching a 3-7 mark against Quad 1 opponents, 2-2 against Quad 2, and 1-0 marks each against Quads 3/4.

According to Kenpom, the Nittany Lions’ schedule isn’t just the nation’s No. 1 overall toughest this season, facing opponents with a combined No. 3-ranked overall defense and offenses that check in at No. 1 overall. Rather, by his metrics, Penn State’s plus-19.42 strength of schedule is considered the toughest in the past 20 seasons of D1 hoops.

Meeting with the media Friday afternoon, Penn State interim head coach Jim Ferry was presented with an opportunity to discuss something his Nittany Lions have understood intimately this season.

Given the sheer brutality of that schedule, then, having faced Quad 1/2 opponents absent Northwestern since the season-opener against VMI, Sunday afternoon’s tip against Nebraska might be viewed as something of a respite. Now just 4-11 for the season with an 0-8 mark in the Big Ten, the NET No. 167 Cornhuskers represent Penn State’s “easiest” matchup of the 2020-21 season to date.

Ferry, of course, knows better.

Pointing back to the Nittany Lions’ 2018-19 campaign in which they started Big Ten competition with 10-straight losses before managing a 7-3 finish, Ferry said no one in the program is approaching Sunday’s tip with anything short of total focus.

“These are all Big Ten players. These are all Big Ten teams,” Ferry said. “This year has been extraordinary with everything that's going on, so you have to play the game. These are really good players. They play hard, they try to confuse you a little bit defensively. You got to play basketball.

“I don't care who you're playing, if there's anybody in our program that's walking on this court saying well, they haven't won, that's insane. This is Big Ten basketball. Anybody can beat anybody on any given night. Whoever plays well is gonna win the basketball game. Everybody's just too good.”

Coming off a 4-3 stretch themselves, one that included wins against Wisconsin and Maryland at the Bryce Jordan Center but also brought another two losses (out of five this season) in which they held a lead with less than three minutes to play in regulation and still lost, the Nittany Lions’ primary focus has been offensive.

Despite notching a 55-50 win against the Terrapins on Feb. 5, Penn State has now scored <58 points in each of its past three games, all representing the program’s lowest scoring output in a season largely spent scoring in the 70s and 80s. As such, the Nittany Lions spent Thursday returning from an off day with film work and practice centered on getting their confidence back.

“I think that part of it might be a little bit of fatigue. I think we're playing some really good teams that have been guarding us well. I think we've gotten good shots. I don't think we've had many bad shots. We've gotten some good shots, so I think now it's just making sure that you're following through, you're shooting the ball with confidence,”: Ferry said. “But I don't think it's anything that we're going to stress out over. It's not something that you're going to yell at them about. It's not an effort thing.

“It's more about, let's get our confidence back, let's see the ball go through the net, let's continue to take good shots. The one thing I talked about to the team yesterday is we need a little bit more movement within our offense, a little bit better spacing within our offense, and then to me, shooting is all shot preparation. So I think we just got to do a better job with our shot preparation and our footwork.”

To Penn State’s possible benefit, the Cornhuskers represent one of the most porous defenses the program will face in the Big Ten this season. Checking in at 13th in the conference in scoring defense, allowing 76.4 points per game in eight games, Nebraska's minus-14.6 points per game margin is the league’s worst.

Still, given the tenor of the season thus far, and the years of experience to back up that understanding, Ferry and the Nittany Lions are determined not to look past Nebraska in the slightest this weekend.

“I don't think there's any psychology behind it on my end, that's for sure. I'm a mess before every game. I'm always doom and gloom, like how are we gonna win one game? That's what you got to focus on,” Ferry said. “You just gotta play well that game. We're gonna prepare. We're gonna look at their strengths, we're gonna look at their weaknesses, our strengths, our weaknesses, and we're gonna prepare like every other game. Then you gotta go out and make plays, and whoever plays well on Sunday is gonna win that basketball game.”

The Nittany Lions and Cornhuskers will tip at 3 p.m. at the BJC. The game will be broadcast by the BTN.