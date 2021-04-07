Penn State's Myreon Jones will play for Florida next season, the guard announced Wednesday afternoon.

Jones became the second former Nittany Lion to announce a transfer destination Wednesday, after Trent Buttrick revealed he's headed for UMass.

Jones was a two-year starter for the Nittany Lions, and Penn State's leading scorer last season.

He averaged 15.3 points per game on 39 percent shooting for Penn State in 2020-21, adding 2 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game.

Jones now makes three Penn State players who have revealed their transfer intentions, alongside Buttrick and Jamari Wheeler, who is headed to Ohio State.

John Harrar, Patrick Kelly and Seth Lundy are still in the portal. Izaiah Brockington had also entered the portal before deciding to return.



