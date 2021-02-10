Citing fatigue as a detractor in the winning, gritty performance against the Terrapins, Penn State’s day off on Saturday didn’t provide the answer Ferry hoped it might.

“I think we'll be fine offensively, I really do,” Ferry said. “I'm not looking at it like, ‘Oh God, two games, what are we going to do?’ I think we'll be okay.”

So when the Nittany Lions fell at Wisconsin, 72-56, to open the February portion of their schedule, then topped Maryland, 55-50, last Friday night, each representing the lowest scoring totals of the season in successive games, Penn State interim head coach Jim Ferry resisted the notion of being overly concerned.

Connecting on 27 of 60 shots from the floor, with 8 of 24 3-pointers made, the Nittany Lions utilized their frenetic defense to create 12 Badgers’ turnovers and 15 points off of them, while scoring 21 fast-break points to Wisconsin’s 3. It marked their 11th game scoring at least 72 points, coming up short only twice previously in a 62-58 loss at Michigan and a 79-65 drubbing at Illinois.

Earning an 81-71 win against then-No. 14-ranked Wisconsin on Jan. 30, Penn State produced an offensive performance in the vein of many others through its 2020-21 season.

Returning to the hardwood Tuesday night in East Lansing, Mich., the Nittany Lions played Michigan State to a 60-58 loss, unable to meet the 60-point threshold for a third-straight game. In the process, they shot just 20 of 58 (34.5 percent) for the game, made only 5 of 23 3-point attempts (21.7 percent), and created only 11 turnovers against a Spartans’ team that entered the matchup as the league’s most turnover-prone outfit.

While Myreon Jones improved on his 1 of 9 shooting performance against Maryland, finishing second to John Harrar’s 17-point effort with 15 of his own on 5 of 12 shooting, the Nittany Lions again were plagued by dismal shooting from Izaiah Brockington (4 pts on 1 of 8 shooting), Myles Dread (8 pts on 3 of 12 shooting), and most notably, Seth Lundy’s zero points on 0 of 4 shooting in just 13 minutes of action.

“(Before), I said no, I wasn't concerned. I think we'll get back. I am a little concerned now having three games in a row where we haven't gotten to 60,” Ferry said afterward. “It's not from a lack of working hard. It’s not from a lack of trying. I think we just got to keep instilling confidence in these guys offensively.

“Those guys are gonna bounce back and we just got to get in a rhythm, and the way we do that is just by taking our unselfishness to another level.”

Maybe most concerning for the Nittany Lions has been the performance of Lundy, who led Penn State with 26 points on 7 of 16 shooting, including 4 of 8 from deep, in an 83-79 loss at Ohio State on Jan. 28. In the time since he’s hit just 4 of 25 field-goal attempts (16 percent) and 2 of 18 from beyond-the-arc (11 percent) for a combined total of 10 points over the last four games. Shooting a combined 41 percent from the floor in the 12 games prior, the drop-off from his 13.8 points per game has been precipitous.

“I think it's a little bit of confidence. We're all telling him to shoot the ball,” Ferry said. “I think some of it's a little bit of shot preparation. I think he's got to see it two passes away and he's got to recognize he's got to get his feet ready and be aggressive to shoot the basketball. Guys are closing out on him hard and fast, so he's only open for a quick second. I think he's kind of hesitating at times, and maybe it's just a little bit of a confidence issue.”

Confident that Lundy will be able to return to form for the six scheduled games left on the Nittany Lions’ regular-season slate (with another two previously postponed dates still to be rescheduled), Ferry’s postgame assessment suggested that even that wouldn’t completely resolve the Nittany Lions’ current issues.

A combination of Penn State’s swarming defensive energy lagging and translating to a decline in up-tempo floor-stretching that has been a hallmark of the program’s identity, Ferry suggested that the coming days will be dedicated to “figuring it out.”

“I think we've gotten a little stagnant offensively. And we haven't gotten the stops that we've been getting at home, too, where we can get out and play with pace and tempo,” Ferry said. “But I think we got a little stagnant. Guys stood a little bit too much today instead of us moving, the ball wasn't moving as sharp, wasn't moving as crisp, guys weren't playing off each other. I thought (Michigan State) was loaded up in the paint, crowding us a little bit. It's something that we've been working on since the last two games and we just got to continue to work on it.

“We got to continue to get back to ourselves offensively and moving the ball quickly, playing with better pace and tempo.”

The Nittany Lions’ next opportunity will come Sunday (3 p.m., BTN) when they host last-place Nebraska at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Cornhuskers (4-10 overall, 0-7 Big Ten) have allowed a league-worst 78.6 points per game against conference opponents while producing just 63.7 points themselves for a league-worst minus-14.9 point differential per game.