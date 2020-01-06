Hoops: Lions move up to No. 20 in AP Top 25
Penn State improved to 12-2 this weekend with an 89-86 win over Iowa Saturday in Philadelphia. The win also moved Pat Chambers' squad up one spot to No. 20 in the latest Associated Press poll.
The Nittany Lions are one of five Big Ten programs that made the latest poll. Michigan State is the highest-ranked Big Ten program at No. 8, followed by Ohio State at No. 11 and Maryland at No.12. Juwan Howard and Michigan are one spot ahead of the Lions at No. 19.
Penn State's win over Iowa knocked the Hawkeyes out of the Top 25. Previously, Fran McCaffery's squad sat at No. 23 in the poll. Iowa is now the top team outside of the top 25, receiving 63 votes. Wisconsin and Purdue also received votes.
The Lions will travel to Rutgers later today before taking on the Scarlett Knights tomorrow night. The game starts at 7 PM ET and will air on Big Ten Network. Penn State returns home Saturday, Jan. 11, to face the Badgers. The game will start at 2:15 PM ET.
Below is the complete college basketball Week 10 Associated Press poll.
1) Gonzaga
2) Duke
3) Kansas
4) Baylor
5) Auburn
6) Butler
7) San Diego State
8) Michigan State
9) Oregon
10) Florida State
11) Ohio State
12) Maryland
13) Louisville
14) Kentucky
15) Dayton
16) Villanova
17) West Virginia
18) Virginia
19) Michigan
20) Penn State
21) Memphis
22) Texas Tech
23) Wichita State
24) Arizona
25) Colorado
Others receiving votes:
Iowa 63, Seton Hall 48, Arkansas 38, Marquette 25, Xavier 18, Wisconsin 17, Houston 8, Creighton 6, Washington 6, Virginia Commonwealth 5, Saint Mary's 3, Northern Iowa 2, Liberty 2, Purdue 1, Stephen F. Austin 1, BYU 1
