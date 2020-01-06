Penn State improved to 12-2 this weekend with an 89-86 win over Iowa Saturday in Philadelphia. The win also moved Pat Chambers' squad up one spot to No. 20 in the latest Associated Press poll.

The Nittany Lions are one of five Big Ten programs that made the latest poll. Michigan State is the highest-ranked Big Ten program at No. 8, followed by Ohio State at No. 11 and Maryland at No.12. Juwan Howard and Michigan are one spot ahead of the Lions at No. 19.

Penn State's win over Iowa knocked the Hawkeyes out of the Top 25. Previously, Fran McCaffery's squad sat at No. 23 in the poll. Iowa is now the top team outside of the top 25, receiving 63 votes. Wisconsin and Purdue also received votes.

The Lions will travel to Rutgers later today before taking on the Scarlett Knights tomorrow night. The game starts at 7 PM ET and will air on Big Ten Network. Penn State returns home Saturday, Jan. 11, to face the Badgers. The game will start at 2:15 PM ET.

Below is the complete college basketball Week 10 Associated Press poll.