After matching its highest-ever ranking in Associated Press Poll, Penn State dropped to No. 16 in the latest update following losses to Illinois and Indiana this past week.

Pat Chambers and his team are now 10-6 in the conference, tied with Wisconsin, Michigan State and Iowa for second place. The Lions will host Rutgers Wednesday night (7 p.m./BTN) before traveling to Iowa for a noon tip on Big Ten Network Saturday. They'll then play Michigan State next Tuesday at the Bryce Jordan Center for Senior Night. That game will air on ESPN or ESPN2 and will start at 7 p.m.

Maryland, who currently holds a two-game lead in the conference at 12-4, remains the top-ranked team in the Big Ten. However, following Sunday's loss to Ohio State, the Terps dropped two spots to No. 9 overall. Behind the Penn State, there are four other Big Ten programs in the latest AP Top 25: Iowa (No. 18), Michigan (No. 19), Ohio State (No. 23) and Michigan State (No. 24). Penn State has one win over each of those teams.

In the latest NET Rankings, which are used by the NCAA Selection Committee, Penn State dropped to No. 25. The Lions were 17th in the NET this time last week. KenPom.com now has PSU at No. 20 overall. They were 11th last Monday, Feb. 17.