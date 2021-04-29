 Penn State basketball news: JuCo transfer Jevonnie Scott commits to PSU
Hoops: JuCo F Jevonnie Scott commits to Penn State

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
@davideckert98

South Plains College forward Jevonnie Scott has committed to Penn State, according to an announcement made by his team's official Twitter account.

Scott is the third transfer acquisition in the last week for head coach Micah Shrewsberry and his staff, joining guards Jaheam Cornwall and Jalen Picket.

Scott, who stands at 6-foot-7, will provide some much-needed size to a Penn State roster that has little in the way of experience front court depth.

Originally from Toronto, Canada, Scott had reportedly committed to Texas A&M earlier this year, but re-opened his recruitment in March.

He averaged 11.5 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game for South Plains College this season, while shooting just over 50 percent from the field.

Scott's addition leaves Penn State with four remaining scholarships, the product of a turbulent offseason following Pat Chambers' resignation before last season.

Four members of last year's roster have committed to play elsewhere next season, with another two — Izaiah Brockington and DJ Gordon — currently in the transfer portal.

