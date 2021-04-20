Harrar was among Penn State's most important players in 2020-21, averaging 8.8 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Nittany Lions, while also leading the Big Ten in offensive rebounds with an average of 3.76 per game.

John Harrar has exited the NCAA transfer portal and will play for Penn State next season, BWI can confirm. The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein.

He also emerged as one of Penn State's most important leaders, earning frequent plaudits from interim head coach Jim Ferry as well as his teammates as the Nittany Lions navigated a challenging season after the unexpected resignation of former head coach Patrick Chambers.

Harrar was one of seven Nittany Lions whose name appeared in the transfer portal following the season, and is the last of that group to make his announcement.

New Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry declared during his introductory press conference that he wanted all of the players who had entered the portal back.

Harrar joins Izaiah Brockington and Seth Lundy as Penn State's third returnee from that group.

Of the others, Jamari Wheeler will play for Ohio State next season, Myreon Jones is bound for Florida, Trent Buttrick is headed to UMass and Patrick Kelly is will play for Fordham.