Philadelphia prospect Jameel Brown is planning to take an official visit this summer to Penn State, he said Friday.

Brown, a four-star prospect, is the No. 112 player in the class of 2022, according to Rivals. He's listed at 6-foot-2, but Brown says he's now up to 6-foot-4.

"I'm like a 6-4 combo guard," he said. "I can play on the ball. I'm comfortable on the ball and off the ball. I can score really well. An underrated part of my game is my passing. I really like to pass. I can get my teammates shots as well as creating my own shots."

Brown said he's working to get official visit dates locked in and finalized. But for now, the four schools that will get official visits this summer from the former Purdue commit are Penn State, Notre Dame, Virginia and Minnesota.

