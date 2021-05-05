Brockington will play for Iowa State and new head coach TJ Otzelberger next season.

Former Penn State guard Izaiah Brockignton has set his transfer destination, he announced on Twitter.





Brockington was one of several Nittany Lions to enter the transfer portal at the conclusion of the season.

In what seemed like an early triumph for new head coach Micah Shrewsberry, Brockington announced that he had exited the portal, and return to finish his career at Penn State.

Shortly thereafter, though, Brockington deleted the posts announcing his return from his social media accounts, instead declaring that he would once again enter the portal and choose to play elsewhere in 2021.

Brockington transferred to Penn State from St. Bonaventure, and quickly became a contributor after sitting out a season.

In 2020-21, he was one of the Nittany Lions' most important players, averaging 12.6 points per game, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and one steal.

Following Myreon Jones' departure to Florida, Shrewsberry and his staff will need to replace both of last season's top scorers.











