Hoops: Izaiah Brockington re-enters transfer portal
For the second time in three months, Penn State guard Izaiah Brockington is in the transfer portal.
Brockington entered the portal at the conclusion of the season, along with six of his teammates, but announced that he was returning to play for new Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry on March 26.
His announcement post has since been deleted.
The news comes one day after John Harrar announced his intention to exit the transfer portal and return to Penn State for his final season. Seth Lundy has also indicated he plans to return.
Since he transferred from St. Bonaventure, Brockington has been a regular fixture in Penn State's rotation.
He started 24 of Penn State's 25 games last season while averaging just about 30 minutes a night. He ranked second on the team with 12.6 points per game, along with 4.9 rebounds per game and 1.7 assists per game.
Should he commit elsewhere, he would be the fifth Nittany Lion to do so, joining Jamari Wheeler, Trent Buttrick, Patrick Kelly and Myreon Jones.
