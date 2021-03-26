Penn State guard Izaiah Brockington has announced his intent to return to the Nittany Lions for a third season after previously entering his name in the transfer portal.

Brockington was one of seven players to enter his name in the portal following the season, and is the first to announce his intentions. The others are John Harrar, Trent Buttrick, Jamari Wheeler, Myreon Jones, Patrick Kelly and Seth Lundy.

"After much thought and careful consideration, I''ve decided to stay home by committing to play for Coach Micah Shrewsberry while also testing the NBA draft process for feedback on my game," he wrote on Twitter.

"Following my meeting with Coach Shrewsberry, I really believe in the vision he has for this program and feel we can do something special."