Hoops: Guard DJ Gordon announces transfer destination
After entering the transfer portal earlier this offseason, Penn State guard DJ Gordon has revealed his intentions.
Gordon will transfer to Fordham ahead of next season, joining his Nittany Lions teammate Patrick Kelly, who will also play for new head coach Kyle Neptune.
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
Gordon, a Pittsburgh native, was a three-star recruit in the 2020 class with plenty of other high-major suitors, but he found it difficult to crack Penn State's rotation in 2020, appearing in just six games.
In total, he played 21 minutes and scored three points for the Nittany Lions under interim head coach Jim Ferry.
Gordon's announcement confirms the sixth transfer exit for Penn State this offseason. The others are as follows:
Myreon Jones — Florida
Jamari Wheeler — Ohio State
Patrick Kelly — Fordham
Izaiah Brockington — Iowa State
Trent Buttrick — UMass
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook