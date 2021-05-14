Hoops: Guard DJ Gordon announces transfer destination

Gordon will transfer to Fordham ahead of next season, joining his Nittany Lions teammate Patrick Kelly , who will also play for new head coach Kyle Neptune.

After entering the transfer portal earlier this offseason, Penn State guard DJ Gordon has revealed his intentions.

Gordon, a Pittsburgh native, was a three-star recruit in the 2020 class with plenty of other high-major suitors, but he found it difficult to crack Penn State's rotation in 2020, appearing in just six games.

In total, he played 21 minutes and scored three points for the Nittany Lions under interim head coach Jim Ferry.