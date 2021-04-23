Cornwall will have one year of eligibility remaining.

The first commitment of Micah Shrewsberry's tenure as Penn State head basketball coach is Jaheam Cornwall , who will transfer from Gardner-Webb to play for the Nittany Lions next season.

Box scores would indicate that Cornwall's best asset is his 3-point shooting.

He shot 41 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 14.1 points per game last season, and shot 44 percent while scoring 13.1 points per game the season before.

He's also an accomplished passer, ranking 4th in the Big South in assist rate last season. He averaged 3.8 assists per game as well as 3.2 rebounds a season ago.

In two games against Pitt and Florida State — the only two power conference teams he faced last season — Cornwall scored a combined 20 points on 5-22 from the field.

Cornwall was much better against power conference opposition in the previous season, however, scoring 14 points against South Carolina and 14 points against Virginia Tech, while shooting the ball more efficiently as well.

He also had an 18-point outburst in a road game at Florida as a freshman, and an 11-point showing against Auburn the same year.

He was named first-team all conference in the Big South last season and an honorable mention the season before.

After Izaiah Brockington announced Thursday his intentions to play somewhere else next season, Cornwall's addition gives Penn State a much-needed reinforcement at guard.

The only guards remaining who averaged more than five minutes per game last season are Myles Dread and Sam Sessoms, following the transfers of Myreon Jones, Jamari Wheeler, and now Brockington.



