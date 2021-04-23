 Penn State basketball news: Guard Jaheam Cornwall commits to Penn State
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-23 11:38:10 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hoops: Gardner-Webb transfer guard Jaheam Cornwall commits to Penn State

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98

The first commitment of Micah Shrewsberry's tenure as Penn State head basketball coach is Jaheam Cornwall, who will transfer from Gardner-Webb to play for the Nittany Lions next season.

Cornwall will have one year of eligibility remaining.


New Penn State guard Jaheam Cornwall dribbles during a game against Florida back in 2017.
New Penn State guard Jaheam Cornwall dribbles during a game against Florida back in 2017. (Ron Irby/ Associated Press)
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMTAlIENPTU1JVFRFRCDwn6SY8J+PvfCflLfimqrvuI/wn5S3IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy93ZWFyZT9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I3dlYXJlPC9hPiBAIFBl bm4gU3RhdGUgVW5pdmVyc2l0eSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZERj VkJzWVdqNyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2REY1ZCc1lXajc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgSmFoIEJvb2dpZSAoQFBvaW50X0dhd3dkKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BvaW50X0dhd3dkL3N0YXR1cy8xMzg1NjMwNDQzOTMy OTQ2NDQxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDIzLCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Box scores would indicate that Cornwall's best asset is his 3-point shooting.

He shot 41 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 14.1 points per game last season, and shot 44 percent while scoring 13.1 points per game the season before.

He's also an accomplished passer, ranking 4th in the Big South in assist rate last season. He averaged 3.8 assists per game as well as 3.2 rebounds a season ago.

In two games against Pitt and Florida State — the only two power conference teams he faced last season — Cornwall scored a combined 20 points on 5-22 from the field.

Cornwall was much better against power conference opposition in the previous season, however, scoring 14 points against South Carolina and 14 points against Virginia Tech, while shooting the ball more efficiently as well.

He also had an 18-point outburst in a road game at Florida as a freshman, and an 11-point showing against Auburn the same year.

He was named first-team all conference in the Big South last season and an honorable mention the season before.

After Izaiah Brockington announced Thursday his intentions to play somewhere else next season, Cornwall's addition gives Penn State a much-needed reinforcement at guard.

The only guards remaining who averaged more than five minutes per game last season are Myles Dread and Sam Sessoms, following the transfers of Myreon Jones, Jamari Wheeler, and now Brockington.


*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}