“We're getting better. We played really good basketball out there today. I thought we played with energy and enthusiasm,” said Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers. “Maryland, watching them on film, they're without question one of the best teams in this league and we just had a good day and they didn’t.”

Led by a game-high 24 points for junior forward Lamar Stevens, 17 from Dread and another 10 from true freshman guard Myreon Jones, Penn State bullied its way to a 78-61 win over the Terrapins. An upset against one of the top teams in the Big Ten, the win improved the Nittany Lions to 5-12 in conference play following an 0-10 opening mark.

For the next 35 minutes at the Bryce Jordan Center, the Nittany Lions wouldn’t relent on either end of the floor.

Backed by an early pair of turnovers and subsequent Myles Dread 3-pointers, Penn State needed just five minutes to build a double-digit lead on No. 17 Maryland.

In nearly every facet of the game, the Nittany Lions made sure of it.



Building a 42-20 lead going into the half on the back of eight Terrapin turnovers, Penn State capitalized offensively through its 16 of 31 clip from the floor (including 5 of 11 from beyond the arc). The result was an early frustration for Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon as his Terrapins (21-8 overall, 12-6 Big Ten) struggled to find the bottom of the net from the start.

“We weren't very good from the beginning 'til the end tonight,” said Turgeon. “And Penn State was terrific. We had two live ball turnovers to start the game, jumped passes, it got Myles Dread going, he got two wide-open threes and kind of got them going. And we never really responded.

“We let our offense affect our defense throughout the game. No matter what buttons I tried to push, it just didn't seem to work tonight. We fumbled a lot of rebounds, we fumbled a lot of balls, we missed a lot of wide open shots. But in the end, Penn State was clearly, clearly better than we were. Stevens was terrific. He was really good.”

Particularly proud of the defensive effort that limited the Terrapins to just 20 points in the first half, Stevens’ 24 points (9 of 17 shooting) and five rebounds were a side note to the accomplishment his team showed defensively.

“That's been something Coach has made the backbone of all of his teams, especially since I've been here, defending and rebound. And I think everybody is really dialing into that and believing in that recipe for us to win and it's been great for us,” said Stevens. “That's a really good team that we held to 20 points, and it just shows how much people are buying into Coach Chambers and what he's preaching.”

The second half started much the way the first ended, Penn State handling an early Maryland push to extend its lead to as many as 29 points at the 14:46 mark.

At that point, Turgeon described his approach to the rest of the game as like a practice opportunity, leaving the Nittany Lions to scrap the rest of the way.

And although Maryland managed to reduce its deficit to fewer than 20 points for the first time since the first half when Anthony Cowan knocked down a shot at the 6:32 mark in the second half, then Serrel Smith hit a pair of free throws to make it a 66-50 game, Penn State responded in kind. Steadied by a Stevens tip-in, the Nittany Lions kept the Terrapins at bay the rest of the way.