 Penn State Basketball: Freshman D.J. Gordon enters NCAA transfer portal
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-29 11:38:27 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hoops: Freshman D.J. Gordon enters transfer portal

Nate Bauer • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Senior Editor
@NateBauerBWI
Is in his 15th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.

Another Nittany Lion has entered the NCAA transfer portal, this time freshman wing D.J. Gordon, BWI has confirmed with a source.

The news was first reported by Jake Weingarten of Stock Risers.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

Gordon appeared in six games as a true freshman with the Nittany Lions last season, accruing three total points over 21 minutes. His high stat line appeared as seven minutes played in a January 19 blowout loss at Illinois, finishing shooting 1 of 4 from the field, one made free throw, and one rebound.

In the first month of his Penn State tenure, head coach Micah Shrewsberry has navigated a wave of entrances and exits from the program. Initially enduring six NCAA portal submissions from John Harrar, Jamari Wheeler, Trent Buttrick, Myreon Jones, Izaiah Brockington and Seth Lundy, Shrewsberry and his staff saw Wheeler go to Ohio State, Buttrick to Massachusetts and Jones to Florida, with Brockington the first to announce his return, followed by Lundy and Harrar.

Last week, however, Brockington put his name back into the portal, followed soon after by the additions of Gardner-Webb transfer guard Jaheam Cornwall Friday and Siena guard Jalen Pickett on Sunday.

At present, then, the Nittany Lions' original roster includes, in order of seniority, Harrar, Myles Dread, Sam Sessoms, Seth Lundy, Caleb Dorsey, Dallion Johnson and Abdou Tsimbila, with the additions of Cornwall and Pickett, leaving five remaining scholarships to be filled ahead of the 2021 season.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QZW5uIFN0YXRlIGZyZXNobWFuIERKIEdvcmRvbiBoYXMgZW50ZXJl ZCB0aGUgdHJhbnNmZXIgcG9ydGFsLCBhIHNvdXJjZSB0b2xkIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vc3RvY2tyaXNlcnM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFN0b2NrcmlzZXJzPC9hPi4gQXBwZWFyZWQgaW4gc2l4IGdh bWVzIHRoaXMgc2Vhc29uIGZvciB0aGUgTml0dGFueSBMaW9ucyBhbmQgaXMg YSBmb3JtZXIgVG9wLTEwMCByZWNydWl0IHdpdGggdG9ucyBvZiB1cHNpZGUu PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFrZSAoQGpha2V3ZWluZ2FydGVuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pha2V3ZWluZ2FydGVuL3N0YXR1cy8xMzg3 Nzk4MzEyNDAxNzAyOTIxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI5 LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}