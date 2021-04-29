Another Nittany Lion has entered the NCAA transfer portal, this time freshman wing D.J. Gordon , BWI has confirmed with a source.

Gordon appeared in six games as a true freshman with the Nittany Lions last season, accruing three total points over 21 minutes. His high stat line appeared as seven minutes played in a January 19 blowout loss at Illinois, finishing shooting 1 of 4 from the field, one made free throw, and one rebound.

In the first month of his Penn State tenure, head coach Micah Shrewsberry has navigated a wave of entrances and exits from the program. Initially enduring six NCAA portal submissions from John Harrar, Jamari Wheeler, Trent Buttrick, Myreon Jones, Izaiah Brockington and Seth Lundy, Shrewsberry and his staff saw Wheeler go to Ohio State, Buttrick to Massachusetts and Jones to Florida, with Brockington the first to announce his return, followed by Lundy and Harrar.

Last week, however, Brockington put his name back into the portal, followed soon after by the additions of Gardner-Webb transfer guard Jaheam Cornwall Friday and Siena guard Jalen Pickett on Sunday.

At present, then, the Nittany Lions' original roster includes, in order of seniority, Harrar, Myles Dread, Sam Sessoms, Seth Lundy, Caleb Dorsey, Dallion Johnson and Abdou Tsimbila, with the additions of Cornwall and Pickett, leaving five remaining scholarships to be filled ahead of the 2021 season.