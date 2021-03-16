Six Penn State basketball players have officially entered their names in the transfer portal, as of Tuesday morning.

Those players are Seth Lundy, Jamari Wheeler, Myreon Jones, John Harrar, Izaiah Brockington and Trent Buttrick.

Wheeler, Jones, Harrar and Brockington were all starters for the Nittany Lions this season, with Lundy starting plenty of games as well. Buttrick contributed regularly as the first big man off the bench.

The news comes one day after Penn State announced the hiring of new head basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry, but the relationship between the athletic department and the basketball players has appeared strained since long before then.

When the Penn State administration accepted the resignation of former head basketball coach Patrick Chambers, the players came forward and indicated that they were not given answers as to why the athletic department and Chambers decided to conclude his tenure in State College.

"We're still confused and we don't understand how that happened and what went through about it," Wheeler said at Penn State's media day in November.

"We haven't gotten any answers," he continued. "Earlier that day before he announced it, we had a meeting with a couple people on the staff at Penn State because we knew something was kind off during two weeks leading up to it, we just felt the vibe. So me and a couple guys on the team had a private meeting with a couple of the staff members that's up above and we were told that everything was good."

Statistically, the contributions of those transfers may prove difficult to replace.

Jones was Penn State's leading scorer with 15.3 points per game, with Brockington following behind him at 12.6 points per game.

Harrar proved to be a revelation in the post. He averaged 3.8 offensive rebounds per game to go along with 8.8 points, while Lundy averaged just over 10 points per game.

Wheeler did a bit of everything for Penn State, earning a place on the Big Ten's all-defensive team. He compiled over three rebounds and three assists per hame, and was Penn State's second-best 3-point shooter behind Jones at 36 percent.

Buttrick's contributions off the bench were substantial, too, averaging three rebounds and three points per game in about 13 minutes of action.