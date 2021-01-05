BlueWhiteIllustrated - Hoops faces second postponement ahead of Ohio State matchup

Penn State men's basketball has suffered its second game postponement this week as a Wednesday night matchup at Ohio State has officially been moved due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

Though the two programs did not elaborate, that the Nittany Lions now have had a second postponement in as many games, while Wisconsin indicated it had returned to practices Monday, indicates the concern being within the Penn State program.

The Nittany Lions' matchup with the Buckeyes is the second in the Big Ten this week to be postponed with Nebraska's game at Purdue sacked on Tuesday evening.

The announcement by Penn State reads as follows:

Penn State men's basketball's road game against Ohio State scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 results.

The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance. Therefore, as part of the protocols established by the Big Ten Conference and Penn State Athletics medical staff, and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation. In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been exposed, even if asymptomatic.