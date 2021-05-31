Class of 2022 shooting guard prospect AJ Brown is set to take an official visit to Penn State beginning on Wednesday, right as the NCAA dead period ends, he told Blue White Illustrated.

Brown — a Florida native — is the No. 36 ranked prospect at his position by Rivals, and stands at 6-foot-4, 175 pounds.

"It's a great school," Brown said when asked about why he decided to schedule the visit. "I like the coaches. They said that they wanted me out this Tuesday, and it also falls under my junior year visits, so I was like, 'Why not take one right now?' I want to see how it is, to get a feel for the environment Penn State is in and all the coaching and the facilities and everything about it, so I get a better feel for it.'"

