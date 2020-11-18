Hoops: Big Ten reveals 2020-21 conference schedule
After Penn State announced its five game nonconference schedule earlier this week, the Big Ten has revealed its 2020-21 conference schedule Wednesday.
The Nittany Lions will open conference play on Dec. 13 against Michigan, ranked 25th in the AP preseason poll.
The rest of the schedule is as follows:
Dec. 23 — Illinois
Dec. 30 — at Indiana
Jan. 3 — Wisconsin
Jan. 6 — at Ohio State
Jan. 9 — Michigan
Jan. 12 — Rutgers
Jan. 17 — at Purdue
Jan. 20 — at Illinois
Jan. 23 — Northwestern
Jan. 30 — at Nebraska
Feb. 2 — at Wisconsin
Feb. 5 or Feb. 6 — Maryland
Feb. 9 — at Michigan State
Feb. 14 — Nebraska
Feb. 18 — Ohio State
Feb. 21 — at Iowa
Feb. 26 or Feb. 27 — Purdue
March 3 — Minnesota
March 7 — at Maryland
Overall, Penn State's conference schedule includes 11 games against teams in the AP's preseason top-25.
