 Penn State basketball schedule: Big Ten reveals conference slate
basketball

Hoops: Big Ten reveals 2020-21 conference schedule

David Eckert
@davideckert98

After Penn State announced its five game nonconference schedule earlier this week, the Big Ten has revealed its 2020-21 conference schedule Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions will open conference play on Dec. 13 against Michigan, ranked 25th in the AP preseason poll.

The rest of the schedule is as follows:

Penn State Nittany Lions Basketball
Myreon Jones attempts a shot against Indiana.

Dec. 23 — Illinois

Dec. 30 — at Indiana

Jan. 3 — Wisconsin

Jan. 6 — at Ohio State

Jan. 9 — Michigan

Jan. 12 — Rutgers

Jan. 17 — at Purdue

Jan. 20 — at Illinois

Jan. 23 — Northwestern

Jan. 30 — at Nebraska

Feb. 2 — at Wisconsin

Feb. 5 or Feb. 6 — Maryland

Feb. 9 — at Michigan State

Feb. 14 — Nebraska

Feb. 18 — Ohio State

Feb. 21 — at Iowa

Feb. 26 or Feb. 27 — Purdue

March 3 — Minnesota

March 7 — at Maryland

Overall, Penn State's conference schedule includes 11 games against teams in the AP's preseason top-25.

*******

{{ article.author_name }}